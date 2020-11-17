How Mike Ciorrocco Built a Platform by Sharing His Story

Mike “C-Roc” Ciorrocco is an avid storyteller. When he first began the search for an outlet to share his story, Mike started the “What Are You Made Of?” movement, along with his hit podcast, What Are You Made Of? With Mike C-Roc. On the air, he teaches business professionals, showing them how to grow their business starting with a foundation based on culture and accountability, to building their people to unimaginable levels. However, these endeavors were only the beginning for Mike. “The reach of “What Are You Made Of?” helped me see how big of a need businesses had to build their people, and People Building Inc. was born,” he says.

People Building Inc. offers a seven-week mentorship program, one-on-one personal coaching, and public speaking at a variety of events. With a focus on mental, spiritual, physical, and financial literacy, People Building Inc. is committed to Mike’s own life mission: helping others achieve greatness. “Many people focus on the outward things people should be doing to achieve financial success,” he says. “I believe that true success in life, be it finances, relationships, or your own self-actualization, is rooted in the stories you tell yourself in your head every day. Getting your head right is the first step to getting and achieving success, and not enough people are teaching that.”

For Mike, success is measured by one’s ability to help others. As the founder and CEO of People Building Inc., he has made it his life’s mission to share his story of hardship in hopes of inspiring others to overcome their own obstacles in order to achieve success. Mike understands the power of authenticity in business, an often overlooked and undervalued quality; It is through the connections made by sharing his story that Mike has manifested partnerships and opportunities that would have never been possible otherwise.

Mike’s newest project, a book entitled “Rocket Fuel” is scheduled to be released in early 2021. Looking to the future, Mike’s team is also in the process of developing a training platform that will help mortgage professionals learn the skills and mindset they need to thrive. He explains, “Achieving success requires surrounding yourself with other driven individuals, so I’m building a community of leaders to help life other people into orbit and reach their full potential.”

