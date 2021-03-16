Metro & Crime

How mob killed gay suspect, by his driver

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

The driver of Alhaji Olatunji Rasaq aka Alhaji Gay, who was allegedly murdered during a protest against him at Alagbado area of Lagos State, has disclosed how his boss was killed.

 

The late Rasaq was accused of being a homosexual and of raping young boys in the community. The driver, Wasiu Adedeji, said when the mob descended on him and Rasaq, they saw a police van and head towards it.

 

But, according to him, they were surprised that the policemen did not lift a finger to assist them. He alleged that the policemen watched as angry protesters inflicted machete cuts on Rasaq.

 

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Patricia Amadin, said she was expecting reaction from the DPO in charge of the area.

 

But, Alhaji Gay reportedly died after a mob attacked him during a protest by members of the community and landlords. The protest was against Rasaq, who was accused of threatening the residents with thugs and of grabbing people’s plots of land.

 

The community wanted him to leave and had written a series of petitions to the state Commissioner of Police. The police had, however, turned the deaf ear and to happenings in the community until Rasaq was murdered.

 

Adedeji, who was driving when the incident happened, said: “On that fateful day, my boss and I went to buy goods from

 

 

Alagbado Market when we saw a crowd at Irepodun Junction. We did not know what the people were doing. “We also noticed that four motorcycles, carrying passengers, were trailing us.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Three armed robbers to die by hanging in Ogun, Ekiti

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran and Adewumi Ademiju

Three men have been sentenced to death by hanging in Ogun State and Ekiti State. While one of them was convicted in Ogun State, the two others were sentenced to death in Ekiti State for armed robbery.   An Ogun State High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, yesterday sentenced a 36-year-old man, Jelili Agemo, to death […]
Metro & Crime

Ndubuisi Kanu’s community goes into mourning

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Isuikwuato clan in Abia, popularly called “the land of the Generals,” has been thrown into mourning, following the death of Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu. Kanu, who hailed from Ugwunta Ohoroho Ovim in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state, died on Wednesday in a Lagos hospital at the age of 77. Eminent personalities from the […]
Metro & Crime

Kalu, Omoraro, other top politicians, business class grace ‘Access more with Stanel’

Posted on Author Reporter

Our Correspondent Top Nigerian politicians and entrepreneurs, which included the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, one time Governor of the Central Bank, Prof Charles Soludo, the founder of Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmos Maduka, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and a host of others over the weekend graced the ‘Access More with Stanel’ programme, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica