How mob killed gay suspect, by his driver

The driver of Alhaji Olatunji Rasaq aka Alhaji Gay, who was allegedly murdered during a protest against him at Alagbado area of Lagos State, has disclosed how his boss was killed.

The late Rasaq was accused of being a homosexual and of raping young boys in the community. The driver, Wasiu Adedeji, said when the mob descended on him and Rasaq, they saw a police van and head towards it.

But, according to him, they were surprised that the policemen did not lift a finger to assist them. He alleged that the policemen watched as angry protesters inflicted machete cuts on Rasaq.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Patricia Amadin, said she was expecting reaction from the DPO in charge of the area.

But, Alhaji Gay reportedly died after a mob attacked him during a protest by members of the community and landlords. The protest was against Rasaq, who was accused of threatening the residents with thugs and of grabbing people’s plots of land.

The community wanted him to leave and had written a series of petitions to the state Commissioner of Police. The police had, however, turned the deaf ear and to happenings in the community until Rasaq was murdered.

Adedeji, who was driving when the incident happened, said: “On that fateful day, my boss and I went to buy goods from

Alagbado Market when we saw a crowd at Irepodun Junction. We did not know what the people were doing. “We also noticed that four motorcycles, carrying passengers, were trailing us.

