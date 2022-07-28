How Mobile MAP technology helped in deepening mass metering –MOJEC

The leading meter manufacturer in sub-Saharan Africa, Mojec International Limited, has said the introduction of mobile MAP technology has greatly helped in deepening the distribution of prepaid meters across the country. The company disclosed that it had successfully delivered on its meter allocation to the distribution companies (DisCos) across the country.

It stated that it was able to record the achievement under the Federal Government initiated National Mass Metering Programme. With the power sector beset by issues spanning from generation to distribution, as well as a difficult operating environment, it has practically become the standard for Nigerian electricity consumers to shoulder the burden of epileptic power supply and anticipated billings. Surprisingly, this drain extends from individuals to corporations and even government institutions, to a degree where over 10 million Nigerian families have yet to experience the feeling of being supplied with electricity through meters.

To address these issues, the Federal Government launched the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) in collaboration with the country’s eleven electricity distribution companies (DisCos), MOJEC International Limited, and other metering manufacturing companies. The programme’s objectives included the reduction of collection losses while increasing financial flow to achieve a 100 percent remittance obligation to the DisCos. To bridge the gap, Mojec supplies meters to 8 of the 11 DisCos across Nigeria’s various regions, including Ikeja Electric (IE), Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Kaduna Electric (KE), Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

This was confirmed by the Head of Installations, Mojec Meter Asset Management Company, Engr. Monday Ubogu, who stated that the manufacturer effectively delivered on its target allocations, which were provided by NERC. He estimated that the company’s success rate in attaining its assigned objective was greater than 100 per cent. He referenced the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IE), where Mojec was expected to deliver over 60,000 meters but delivered over 62,000. He attributed this to the company’s commitment to alleviating all consumers from the burden of estimated billings. Ubogu further stated that in order to combat extortion in the sector, MOJEC, in collaboration with the Ikeja DisCo, devised an automatic payment reference system with PayStack and Remitta, whereby consumers can facilitate payment for their meters without fear of extortion and theft.

He said: “The manufacturer with an installed production capacity of 2.4 million holds the largest market share in the meter manufacturing sector. It is also pertinent to note that the company’s partnership with the DisCos, resulted in milestones in delivering on its meter allotment across the country.” He added: “This would promote transparency and accountability, hastening the Federal Government’s mass metering goal.

“The deployment of over 271,000 meters during the first phase of NMMP launched in 2020, demonstrated the company’s impact. 62,253 of the 60,186 AEDC allocations were installed, representing a success rate of more than 100 percent. For Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), there was an allocation and installation of 129,324 units, earning the company a perfect score. IEDC received 51,061 meters and installed 48,998 of them, for a 95 per cent success rate. Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) received and installed 38,000 meters. “Others include the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), which received and installed a total of 26,851 meters. MOJEC was allocated 20, 641 meters for the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, but the DisCo installed 24,749 leading to nearly 100 per cent success.

