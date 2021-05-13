News

How Mohammad Jasem Alwazzan Helps Beginners Achieve His Standards of Photography

Posted on

When it comes to photography niches, photographer and editor Mohammad Jasem Alwazzan is someone to look out for. Not only does Mohammad’s work showcase his true passions, but he is also passionate about helping beginners embark on their photography journey.
Mohammad was born and raised in Kuwait and found his love for the online world as early as 1991, with a job as an internet trainer. His love for niche photography began when he worked in the Ministry of Information as a photographer. The job involved taking photos of products and people.
From there, Mohammad took projects home and started to promote his work on social media. Within a year, he started attending events and working on passion projects. Mohammad grew from 0 to 5,000 followers within a year.
Now, he works with 3D Max as a motion graphic editor doing montages and photo editing, and also has his own platform as a photographer and influencer on social media. Mohammad Jasem Alwazzan delves into particular niches for his work, including product, food, and travel photography. Of which, he is sharing and breaking down these niches to help beginners.
His love for photography does not stop at his own work. Mohammad hopes to inspire and influence the younger generation to get into photography too. He states that he gets joy out of helping people find what they are looking for, such as photography tips.
Photography niches and offering a different perspective to what someone else creates is a way to stand out. Mohammad’s photography is like no other photography on the internet or social media. Hence, his work stands out and he hopes to help beginners get to the same standards and find niches they love.
His passion for photography shines through in his work. It also does throughout his past education and experience, both of which are quite outstanding. For those looking for guidance as a newbie to photography niches, Mohammad’s passionate past and experience certainly will help you get to where you aspire to be.
As well as using Mohammad for help and inspiration, his followers may also want to consider furthering their education through multiple courses. Furthering your knowledge this way, as Mohammad did, can help you attain more understanding of photography and find your own unique path. It takes more than picking up a camera, as Mohammad Jasem Alwazzan has displayed. It takes time, education, and lots of practice to find your way with photography and what you are best at photographing.

Our Reporters

