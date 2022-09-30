How motorcyclists, hawkers serve as informants to kidnappers, robbers on Long Bridge

T he Commandant, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State chapter, Mr. Rafiu Raheem, has accused some commercial motorcyclists and hawkers on the Long Bridge, along the Lagos Ibadan Expressway of being informants to kidnappers and armed robbers terrorising travellers on the bridge.

The VGN Commandant said the security situation on the Long Bridge requires synergy with other security agencies to get rid of, as the criminal elements are hibernating in the bushes in the area and under the bridge to perpetrate their evil, both day and night. According to him, what prompted him and his team to decide to join the police in the fight against crime on the bridge was because of the report they have been receiving from commuters who had been robbed or those whose family members were kidnapped, who also ply the bridge on daily basis while going or returning from Lagos He said after informing his bosses on the need to join the police to flush out the criminals on the bridge they were directed to meet with the Divisional Police Officer of Warewa Police Station and that after explaining their mission to the DPO he welcomed and accepted them warmly.

Motorbikes and hawkers’ goods seized to discourage crime

Explaining their role in fighring the crime, he explained that, “Our first operation on the Long Bridge was on those hawking on the road, we seized their goods to discourage them from hawking on the bridge and then went after the motorcycle riders who usually operate at night. Thank God after a while we were getting results, few days after dislodging them, they will regroup again. What we are doing is just for peace to reign on the bridge, it is not that someone is paying us. Sometimes when we want to go on patrol of the Long Bridge we usually find it difficult to get there, because we are not mobile, we have only one bike to work with, no vehicle to take us there during an emergency. “One fateful day I was returning from Ketu when I saw three suspected kidnappers about to whisked a man away.

“The victim had already been beaten by the kidnappers blue black, he was begging them to spare his life, they were dragging him in the mud on the same untared access road, about to force him into under the bridge. “Immediately I saw them I brought out my local gun and shot into the air to scare them, after releasing the shot they abandoned the man and ran into the bush. This incident was one of the reasons I decided to assist the police to clear that bridge of criminal elements. After the kidnappers lefy I had to escort the victim to his house before going to my house at Orimerunmu, that bridge needs serious cleaning.”

How we rescued kidnapped victim

“The recent kidnap case that occurred on the untared access road was an unfortunate one. When I received a phone call from Warewa DPO that a commercial driver, reported that they were coming from Ilorin in his Ford commercial car with registration number LRN 596 ZY and loaded with seven passengers, and that on getting to the Long Bridge, there was traffic and as a result of that the driver drove through the untared access road besides the bridge and that while driving through the said access road, they were attacked by some gunmen which made all the passengers to run in different directions into the nearby bush. But when they all regrouped to continue their journey, it was discovered that one of the passengers, one Alhaji Sheu Anafi had been abducted by the hoodlums.

“When I was called by the DPO Warewa Police Station to join him with other security operatives to rescue the kidnapped victim, I was happy, because I felt we are recognised, I and my team went with them in the operation, we spent six hours in the forest to get to the hideout of the kidnappers, thank God we were able to rescue the Alhaji Anafi, but the suspects escaped. “The suspected kidnappers are seven, when they saw us they jumped into the river , thank God we were able to arrest one of them who confessed to be part of the kidnappers. In the kidnappers hideout there is food and every other thing, we saw things.

The state government should empower us to assist them in the fight against crime in the area, they should deploy us to the untared access road behind the bridge, the green belt area, because that’s where the bush is close to the bridge, that is where the kidnappers are coming out from to commit their act. “Before the recent abduction, a man had been kidnapped and three million, five hundred thousand naira was collected from the victim’s family as ransom, also some people who were going to work early in the morning were also attacked by armed robbers.

“The incident so annoy the DPO that he vowed the kidnapped victim must be rescued alive without paying ransom. “To stop drivers from using the untared road, the construction company blocked the place, but because the hawkers were not making sales they went to the place to remove the barricade, meanwhile they did that to prevent people from driving through the untared access road and also prevent them from being kid-napped, but many people thought the construction company wanted them to stay in the traffic.

When we are on the bridge it will be difficult for criminals to come up on the bridge to strike, so they always lay ambush on the untared access road and alot of people have been kidnapped and even killed.” He added that, some okada riders who always park on the bridge sometimes serve as informants, but when they challenge such persons he would tell you that he was waiting to pick up a passengers. “Some people who claim to be begging for alms on the bridge during traffic are criminals, I don’t know what a beggar is doing on an expressway if not that they have ulterior motive, there was a man who pretended to be disabled, but when we forced him to stand up, we found out he was not crippled as claimed. “We also recovered about ten dagger knives and different weapons from another man who also pretended to be a beggar.

The Long Bridge is a notorious place, those who are hawking had chased us with knife and also threw stones at us, simply because we want to clear the bridge of miscreants who claimed to be hawking in traffic and terrorising commuters and drivers, those whose vehicles had flat tyres are always at the mercy of God whenever they are fixing the tyres of their vehicles on the Long Bridge. “Even policemen are not left out in the attack from the hawkers and motorcyclist. I was also attacked too. The bush on the untared access road where vehicles usually pass when there is gridlock on the bridge is the hideout for the kidnappers and other criminal elements.

“They always lay ambush under the bridge and the bush near the untared road, alot of drivers and commuters had been attacked, the kidnappers have about eight different routes where they operate from in the area, police cannot do it alone. We need government and individual assistance to flush the criminals out of the Long Bridge and Ogun State in general. “There was a time we saw carcase of human being under the bridge. Probably that person was thrown under the bridge after attacking him. Only God knows how many people have lost their lives on the bridge.”

Way out of the incessant crimes on Long Bridge

“The solution to that area is for the government to light up the bridge and provide us with bikes, vehicle and other gadgets to work with, whenever there is an emergency, it takes us time before we get there, because we are not mobile but we are doing our best. The DPO Warewa is doing his best, but police cannot do it alone, they need people like us as support elements ro them, they cannot be everywhere. There was a day we worked till the wee hours of the night, we had to use torchlight to trace ourselves in the dark, that place need to be light up. “Policemen from zone 2 should also join policemen from Ogun State to secure that area. That bridge is not what a division alone can do, even the DPO Warewa don’t sleep 24 hours, he is always on the road making sure that the place is safe.” He further urged the Ogun State government to relocate those who claim to be selling cows on the untared access road out of that area, because “we are not seeing the cows they claimed they are selling.”

