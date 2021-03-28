Business

How MOWCA will improve under my watch –Adalikwu

Dr Paul Adalikwu, Nigeria’s candidate for the office of Secretary General of Maritime Organisation for West and Central Africa (MOWCA) is his country’s best foot forward to revolutionise maritime activities in West and Central Africa.

 

His endorsement by the Nigerian government attests to the country’s desire for a more proactive and productive multilateral maritime organisation covering 25 member countries as Nigeria is showing interest in heading the over four decade old organisation for the first time.

 

Adalikwu said he is interested in a deliberate and sustained effort towards effective communication among member countries on how best to preserve their marine environments from pollution, harness copious benefits of the maritime sector and maximise the many potentials for productive shipping.

 

He intends to champion the cause of safe navigation in line with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) 1974 SOLAS (Safety of Lives at Sea) Convention among member countries, saying Nigeria’s commitment to the ideals of the IMO will be expected to positively influence running of MOWCA in line with global best practices

 

He said if elected into office, he will activate real time online presence of MOWCA using its website to strengthen the region’s long standing maritime culture and working to reap the benefits derivable from the maritime domain, human capital and available technology, he added that he hopes to run MOWCA with a strong, viable and rich social media following for member states, investors and professionals benefit.

 

Adalikwu who has keenly monitored and kept himself abreast with the Center for Information and Communication (CINFOCOM) set up by the outgoing Secretary General of the organization, domiciled in the

