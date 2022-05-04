How Much Are Nigerian Casino Profiting? FOX9JA Reveals The Truth

How do Nigerian casinos make a profit? FOX9JA is releasing information to answer this question and educate the public on the basis that it is an important factor for customers looking for a decent online casino.

How do Nigerian casinos make a profit? FOX9JA is releasing information to answer this question and educate the public on the basis that it is an important factor for customers looking for a decent online casino.

Their reports are based on publicly available data, plus inside information from sources at various casinos operating in Nigeria.

The FOX9JA working mission is that when people understand which casinos are making a profit and which ones are struggling, it will help them make better wagering choices.

Some casinos, for example, claim to be large concerns, but once the surface has been scratched, they prove to be much smaller businesses. Other casinos pretend to be small and local, but a deeper investigation reveals that they are part of significant multi-national companies.

Profit levels of each casino are noted. There is also a graphic on the site that compares Nigerian casinos and displays profit disparities.

The number of unique bets is shown for each casino as well, with the intent of providing players with a sense of which casinos’ profits are based on many smaller bets, and which ones are simply attracting larger bettors.

The aim is that consumers are now able to evaluate Nigerian casinos and then choose accordingly. For example, are free bets available at Bet9Ja? What is Bet9Ja profit margin?

Describing bet9ja bonus, FOX9JA found that their welcome offer is the best part of the site. So basically, if you deposit at least 100 naira and up to 1,000 naira they will give you matching funds. You only have to play the matching funds through 10 times. That’s like a Bet9Ja free bet.

The goal is to have a comprehensive site at all times, so FOX9JA will also post ongoing reviews of the various Nigerian betting sites. These reviews will be constantly updated as new information comes in for FOX9JA to investigate and confirm.

In addition to financial disclosures and profit data, they have also released verified welcome bonus information for several casinos. New and existing players will now have a greater sense of what bonuses each casino has so that they can understand where to find the best deal.

Nairabet offers 100% matching funds up to 50,000 naira. You have to make a minimum deposit of 50 naira to take them up on their offer. This may seem like an enjoyable offer, but thanks to FOX9JA you can learn that Betking has an even better offer. Make a minimum deposit of at least 100 naira. The most you can deposit for the first time is 100,000 naira. Betking will then match that money 100%. That’s a rewarding deal.

Merrybet casino does not give matching funds on deposits. What they will do is at the end of every given week give you 5% cashback on your losses. However, this is not automatic. You have to opt into the program. So, if you bet there, make sure you are logged in. If you refer a friend to Merrybet and they place a bet and lose they will give you 50% of their losses. If you contact the casino as an existing customer, they may also give you free bets to play with.

The company has stated such a wealth of information and objective facts will allow consumers to bring a new level of awareness to the sites that interest them. Then they can make more informed decisions about where they want to place their bets, and how much they want to bet.

All of this will come together to paint a picture of what each casino finds important, what the experience there feels like, and where the best places to spend their money are.

FOX9JA was just launched this year. Their goal is to provide as much useful information to the customers as possible and that by doing so they can make the betting world a better place for both casino and Nigerian gamblers.

All of this is solid information for players. Just looking at the Bet9Ja review will give you a sense of what the site is like. You will see that there is no free bet at Bet9Ja. Bet the Bet9Ja bonus is good. It’s information like this that will make picking the right place to bet on when you live in Nigeria much easier. FOX9JA hopes that they are providing a valuable service to the online betting community in Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...