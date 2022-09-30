How much of a giant is Nigeria at 62?

Nigerians across the world will tomorrow have the cause to take to the celebratory path as they mark 62 years of independence of their beloved country from her former colonial overlord, Britain. It was on October 1, 1960 that the imprimatur of sovereignty was placed on Nigeria as Princess Alexandra of Kent, who represented the then Head of the Commonwealth of Nations and the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II handed over to Nigeria’s first and only Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the instrument of independence at the Race Course now called the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos. New Telegraph salutes the citizens and the Federal Government of Nigeria on the occasion of the country’s 62nd independence anniversary and wishes Africa’s most populous nation enduring success and prosperity in the coming years. We note with pleasure that a part of the 62 years of Nigeria’s sovereignty was a period of visible progress.

One of the unforgettable sign posts of the referred progress was the can-do-it–spirit and competitive disposition of the component units namely the Eastern, Northern and Western Regions. Though the can-do-it– spirit and competitive disposition stretched back to decades before the country’s attainment of nationhood on October 1,1960, the referred positive traits were carried into the postindependence era and remained the defining elements of the regions thereafter.

Apart from cultivating some food crops for domestic consumption, each region also grew one or more cash crops in order to earn foreign exchange for the pursuit and actualisation of her developmental programmes, as dictated by the socio-cultural peculiarities of its indigenes. While the Eastern Region was the undisputed king in the cultivation of palm related items collectively referred to as palm produce, the Northern Region had a reputation for the growth of groundnuts and cotton. The Western Region was heads and shoulders above other regions in the cultivation of cocoa.

It was from the region’s foreign exchange earnings coming from the cash crops that the component units each paid a specific amount of money for the upkeep of the Federal Government (FG). The agricultural resourcefulness of the component units helped the nation a great deal to tread with caution with regard to importation of food items. The restrained importation of food items helped the nation save funds for some of her needs. We recall with happiness how the nation exhibited a visible cost- effective habit whenever it mattered most. The frugal posturing was equally sustained at independence and even after.

Borrowing was not a habit but an exception, to say the least. Indeed, it was in 1964 that Nigeria went for its first major loan, which was for the construction of the Kainji Dam. It is also gratifying to note that the country resorted to the establishment of her first oil refinery in 1965 in Eleme, Port Harcourt, Rivers State and is popularly known as Eleme. This further conserved resources while generating employment for her citizens. Nigeria added the second oil refinery in 1978 in Warri, Delta State, with the third one coming on stream in 1980 in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The youngest of the four oil refineries was established in 1989 in Eleme, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and is commonly referred to as Eleme Two. From only two universities at independence in 1960 namely the University College, Ibadan (later called the University of Ibadan in 1962) and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), the number of universities in the country has grown in an unprecedented manner with every state boasting of either one or more universities. New Telegraph also recalls with joy how Nigeria pioneered cement production in West Africa with the establishment of the Nigerian Cement Company Limited (NIGERCEM), Nkalagu in the present-day Ebonyi State in 1958, which commenced production the following year. Cement factories then sprung up in different parts of the country namely Ewekoro in Ogun State, Ashaka in Gombe State, Calabar in Cross River State, Sokoto in Sokoto State and Gboko in Benue State. Nigeria equally blazed the trail in steel production in West Africa with the setting-up of Nigersteel Company Limited, Emene, Enugu in March 1961.

The Western Nigerian Television (WNTV), Ibadan, Oyo State, established on October 31, 1959 as the first television station in Africa and the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, also built in 1959, formed part of the enduring legacies which were sustained in the post independent era. The Eastern Nigerian Television (ENTV), Enugu, Enugu State, setup in 1960 and that of Northern Nigeria were also among the assets that helped to define the resourcefulness of the regions. However, it is a thing of regret that Nigeria has either failed to sustain or even improve on the referred and other laudable initiatives. Public universities in the country have been run aground to the extent that temples of learning have remained a victim of recurring strike-induced disruptions. At the moment, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike since February 14, this year.

Virtually all the sectors of the nation’s economy are manifesting manifold contradictions. The cement sector has been reduced to a mere monopolistic environment while that of petroleum cannot boast of a single functional local refinery thereby giving room for subsidy payments running into trillions of naira. As the nation marks her 62nd independence anniversary, New Telegraph enjoins President Muhammadu Buhari to rise to the challenge of addressing the existing abnormalities in all the sectors of the economy. History will judge him for doing it rightly or wrongly.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...