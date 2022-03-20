Body & Soul

How mum ruined plans of growing in the US –Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale says his mother ruined his father’s plan for the family to emigrate to the United States. The Ghanaian singer put out a video where he talked about his tumultuous upbringing and ditching school.

 

Wale, who said he came from a “broken home,” added that his father was trying to relocate the family to the United States where he got a contract but his mother ruined that by abandoning him. “I’m from a broken home.

 

My mother left my father some time ago when we were young,” the singer said. “When I was in SHS 1, we used to study about 13 subjects in a day and I didn’t have the mind for that.

 

My brain is no factory. So, I told my father that I can’t continue that. “At that time, he wanted all of us to relocate to the states, Miami to be precise. He had a contract there and wanted all of us to emigrate to the US. My mother didn’t think about my father’s plans and left him.

 

“She ran from home and left us. My father tried tirelessly to get her back. God is our witness.

 

As a result of that decision, I grew up in hard conditions.” Wale attended Seven Great Princes Academy at Dansoman, a suburb in Accra, where he demonstrated an affinity for arts and acted in a popular drama series ‘By the Fireside’ at the National Theatre of Ghana.

 

The singer made headlines after he was lambasted by Burna Boy over his negative remarks about Nigeria’s music space. In late December, the Nigerian singer had challenged the Ghanaian reggaedancehall artist to a one-on-one fight but Wale had instead dared Burna Boy to a freestyle battle.

 

