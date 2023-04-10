Arts & Entertainments News

How Mum’s Death Reunites The Adefarasin Pastors

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Two eminent pastors, the founder of the Guiding Light Assembly, Wale Adefarasin and his blood brother Paul Adefarasin of the House on the Rock had been at odds for years now.

Their fallout became even more evident a few months back when Pastor Paul Adefarasin conspicuously shunned his elder brother, Pastor Wale Adefarasin’s 70th Birthday.

It is such a great misery that two men of God, born of the same well-to-do parents could fall apart so widely.

Even though they are both doing well in their private lives and ministries, the issue behind their fight has also been a top-kept secret.

However, the loss of their mum finally brought the two brothers together recently.

New Telegraph had reported that the family lost their mum, Mrs Hilda Joanne Adefarasin (nee Petgrave), who passed unto glory peacefully in her home, on Sunday evening, February 5, 2023, at the age of 98 years.

The Burial Service was held on March 17 at the elder brother’s church, Guiding Light Assembly inside Parkview Estate, Ikoyi and his younger brother, his wife and other siblings and family members were there to bid the late Mrs Hilda farewell.

Both pastors are not the only children of the late Ma Hilda.

She was married to the late Justice Joseph Adetunji Adefarasin, a lawyer, High Court judge and Chief Justice of Lagos (between 1974-1985).

Their union produced five children; Wale Adefarasin, Bola Adefarasin, Yinka Ogundipe, Michael Adeyemi Adefarasin and Paul Adefarasin.

Pandora Peaceman

