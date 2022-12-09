News

How my daughter benefited from Tinubu free child surgery in 2006- Actress Kudirat Ogunro

Posted on

Nollywood actress Kudirat Ogunro have revealed why she is a die-hard supporter of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu stating that aside from the fact that he is best man for the job with right intellect, she is one beneficiary of the many goodies of the Asiwaju as he is fondly called.

Explaining further , Kudirat disclosed that her only daughter is a beneficiary of Bola Tinubu’s free children surgery as at the time he was Lagos state Governor between 1999-2007.

She said ‘ I returned home from work to discover that my daughter had sustained an injury in hand; by morning the pain was severe so I took her to Tai Solarin hospital, Oloosa Mushin lagos where we were instructed to run an ex-ray with the result coming out that my daughter had sustain an elbow dislocation.
Weeks after a POP was placed on the hand; upon removal the surgeon on call discovered that the hand has began to rotten and required an urgent surgery and thereafter we were referred to Eko general hospital where in the past nurses are quick to close work by 2pm. After several attempts at see a doctor at the general hospital; Luck shined on us the following week when the Governor (Tinubu) came visiting, witnessed the lackadaisical attitudes of the nurses and thereafter instructed nurses close by 5pm which is applicable till date and that all children undergoing surgery must be attended to free of charge.

Supporting Bola Tinubu in his bid to become Nigeria’s next president is of 100% loyalty to what he has done for my family because if that free surgery was not done; my daughter mighty likely be amputee now and the fact I won’t be able afford the fee if I were to pay.

Indeed Tinubu is the right candidate for our dearest nation.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

