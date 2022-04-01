Metro & Crime

How my father, Gov Dave Umahi, inspires me – Osborn Nweze

In a world fast becoming desolate of fatherly role models and inspirational figures, some are leaving their children with too much to catch.

In this instance, it is not about the money and properties bequeathed; it is the invaluable substance the children have coveted.

Young billionaire and real estate mogul, Prince Osborn Nweze Umahi, son of current governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has found the fortitude to succeed in life, not because of the wealth he is surrounded by, being in charge of several of the family’s businesses, but his father, the number citizen of the South-East state, is the source of his aspiration.

He was sighted  not too long ago  with a mystery lady in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, sending tongues wagging as to the connection between Osborn Nweze and the woman.

Ebonyi has witnessed profound infrastructural transformation under Governor Umahi, who has indicated his interest to vie for the office of the president in 2023 under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor applied business approach to governance the state, which has positively impacted on the fortunes of the state. As an entrepreneur, he skillfully founded Forte GCC Innovative Solutions Brass Oil and Construction Limited, to mention a few which are being managed by Osborn Nweze.

Speaking recently, the founder of Osborne Foundation and Civil Engineering graduate in the United Kingdom, said it was clear to him that he would follow in the footsteps of his father, whom he described as the “most enterprising person he has ever met.”

“I always knew I would follow the footsteps of my father. I am inspired daily by him. He is the most enterprising person I have ever met. Africa is a developing and I strongly believe that with civil engineering, I would be part of the major development,” Osborn Nweze said.

Continuing, Osborn Nweze said: “With my father being a civil engineer, I knew I would be following in his footsteps because he’s the most hardworking person I have ever met.”

Osborn Nweze added: “Knowing that Africa is a developing continent also gave impetus to my decision to study engineering. With the skill and knowledge, I knew I could be a part of the major development I have always envisioned for Africa and Nigeria in particular.”

 

