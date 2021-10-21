Metro & Crime

How my father raped me after my mother’s death, says 13-year-old girl

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A 13-year-old girl, name withheld, yesterday narrated before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos how her biological father, one Anthony Udoh, raped her after the death of her mother. The victim told the court that she was eleven years old when her father had sexual intercourse with her. According to the minor, who was led in evidence by the State prosecutor, Mr Ligali Olakunle, the incident occurred in 2019 at No 26, Olajide Street beside Merit Hospital, AIT Road, Alagbado. The minor, who was in Primary 5 at the time of the incident, said that her mother died during a fight with her father. She said: “I am 13 years old. I know why I am here in court and I know what it means to tell the truth. I understand English very well. “I am the first child. But currently, my sibling and I live in an orphanage at No 19, Shola Street, Ayetomi, Peace of Life Orphanage Home. We were taken to an orphanage home after the incident happened in 2019. “My mother is late. She died in August 2018, during a fight with my father. They were both living together at that time.” When asked if she could identify the defendant, the 13-year-old girl points to the dock and said: “That is my father.

He is the one standing over there. “In 2019, I was 11 years old and was attending Saint Joshua School. One night, after the death of my mother, my father woke me up and said I should pull off my clothes. And he put his penis into my private part. This happened in 2019. “I reported to one of my neighbours and she reported to my mother’s friend, who then reported to the police. “At the police station at AIT Alagbado, I was told to write exactly what happened and we were taken to an orphanage home.

Later I was taken to the hospital for checkup.” During cross examination by the defence Counsel, L.O. Jaiyeola, the minor said that she has three siblings and the last child is three years plus. According to her, her father woke her up in the middle of the night and put his penis inside her private part.

Our Reporters

