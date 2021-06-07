How my husband died — TB Joshua’s wife

Evelyn, wife of the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as T.B. Joshua, has given details of how her husband died.

Evelyn spoke with select journalists on Sunday.

She said her husband spent about three hours in prayers before the last service on the mountain and was looking very healthy, adding that he never showed any sign of illness or worry and that his main concern was about the prayer line they offered to Indians against the COVID-19 pandemic.

She added: “Afterward, he came up to shower and I left him to have some time to prepare for service as worship had started.

“Few minutes later, he stepped out for ministration.

“While ministering, he spoke about a time to come and time to leave.

“His statements were spiritual and suddenly he left the stage and went to his inner chambers.

“I waited a few minutes and thereafter decided to check on him.

“I met him sitting on the chair like someone reflecting but unconscious.

“I quickly beckoned on his disciples who came and tried to revive him to no avail.

“Of a truth, he went home to be with the Lord and left us with a message: ‘Watch and pray.’”

