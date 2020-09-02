How my jealous wife sliced off my manhood – Farmer

Aliyu umar, a 39-yearold peasant farmer whose wife cut-off his manhood in Taraba State in this interview narrates his ordeal to New Telegraph. Umar says he needs N13 million to travel to India for medical treatment to restore his manhood

…needs N13m for surgery in India

What led to this circumstances?

I have two wives. I got married to my first wife Halima about 12 years ago. I married my second wife four years ago and from the time I brought home my second wife, I have been having problems with my first wife. My senior wife , Halima out of jealousy is always in conflict with me and my new wife. On that fateful day July 1st, I returned home at about 8:30 pm. My senior Wife, Halima brought food for me to eat. My younger wife had visited my mother in Jalingo. After eating, Halima told me she bought a very good medicine for ulcer for me.

She then gave me a plastic bottle like Faro water containing some liquid. Halima asked me to shake the bottle very well and drink, all which I did, not knowing that it was a sleeping drug. I started feeling sleepy some minutes after I drank the medicine. Thereafter, we both went to bed together, I slept off.

At about 3.30 am I woke up from sleep and I found myself in a pool of blood on the bed. I tried to come down from the bed and discovered that my penis was completely cut-off. I tried to wake my wife but she pretended she was sleeping and when she managed to wake up, I asked her who did this to me and she replied I did it. I then shouted for help. My shouting attracted my neighbours who rushed to my room. In fact they could not believe what they saw. My neighbours quickly mobilised for a vehicle and took me to Jalingo.

What then happened when you arrived Jalingo?

I was taken to the Federal medical centre (FMC) Jalingo. The doctors at the hospital battled for several hours to save my life and to stop the bleeding and find possible means for me to urinate. I spent two days at FMC Jalingo before I was transferred to the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe, in Gombe state. At Gombe, I spent 25 days in the hospital and after thorough examination, the doctors came up with a medical report and said the only way I could regain my manhood is for me to travel to India for a major surgery. In their medical report, the doctors came up with a bill of N13 million as the total cost of surgery and my trip to India.

What did the doctors say will happen after performing the surgery in India?

They said my manhood would be restored to normal and I will still be able to have sex again after the surgery in India.

How do you intend to raise the N13 million for you to undergo the surgery in India?

As you can see, I am a farmer and from a very poor family. I don’t have anybody. I am crying and begging the Governor of Taraba state, Darius Dickson Ishaku, the federal government, spirited individuals and NGO’S to come to my rescue with the N13 million medical bill to enable me travel to India for the surgery. I am begging spirited individuals, governments and anyone that is touched by my condition to help me in the name of God Almighty.

