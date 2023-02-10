How my mum bought me my first equipment –Rexxie

Nigerian record producer, DJ, and songwriter, Ezeh Chisom Faith, popularly known as Rexxie says his mother bought him his first music production equipment. The music producer said the equipment was purchased as a form of support during his formative years, he also discussed his career evolution in an interview recently.

“It was the point when my mum wasn’t feeling too well. And, that period, I wasn’t getting much cash from home and I had to do extra, and music was the only thing sorting the bill,” he said. “My mum had tuberculosis at that time, and no attention was on my side. Although, my music production journey started at YABATECH when I came to Lagos.

“I saw the way everyone was into the music thing, and I felt that I had it in me too. My mum is more of a handwork kind of person. She was a seamstress; she makes clothes. “And she understood the importance of what that was going to help with, in the next generation because you can’t compare handwork and going to school. She saw me doing that and she was like, ‘what can I do to help you?’ “She saw that passion and I told her I wanted a sound card and she bought it for me.” Rexxie is popular for c reat i n g the Zanku sound and producing the Naira Marl e y s o n g s ‘Soapy’ and ‘Tesumole’.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...