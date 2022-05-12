How my parents agreed that I become a comedian  – OfficialMCCasino

Arts & Entertainments

Parents wield a lot of influence, function as guardians when it comes their children making decisions at critical junctures of their lives.

They try to exercise control as the children begin to grow up, determine who to associate with, choice of college, course of study, as well as what their wards choose to become, especially when they are still paying the bills.

It was not different for popular Nigerian stand-up comedian Lawrence Osarenkhoe, known by his stage name, MC Casino or
OfficialMCCasino, who became a professional humourist as an undergraduate at the University of Benin, Edo State.

OfficialMCCasino’s gift to create humour from situations around him and make people laugh, which he had nurtured before he got into college, couldn’t wait until after his studies before manifesting to the world.

The skit maker disclosed in a recent question and answer session while explaining his foray into the industry, that his parents disapproved of his going into comedy because they felt his studies would suffer.

However, the agriculture graduate, who majored in Fisheries, revealed they allowed him to follow his passion when he started sending money home from the gigs he was getting as student.

“I started comedy at the University of Benin in 2008 professionally, yes, or should I say that was the first time I was paid to anchor an event. 2008,” said OfficialMCCasino.

Speaking further, OfficialMCCasino said: “I think professionally 2008, but I think the first day I did standup comedy was in 2002. There was a very big comedian in Edo State then. He came to my area, I was born and brought up in the Nigerian Institute for Oil-Palm Research (NIFOR). So he did the comedy show there and these days, they used megaphone to announce events traditionally.

“So I was in possession of my church’s megaphone. So the organisers got to know that I had a megaphone. So they used my church’s megaphone that was in my possession to advertise the event and as such, I got a ticket to enter the event.

“At the beginning, both my mother and father were sceptical about the whole comedy thing. But they wanted me to be in school, so what I said to myself was if I’m doing well in comedy and my academics, so at a point, they stopped bothering themselves because the boy is still in school and he is doing comedy.

“In my second year in the university, I was already sending money home. So it was very easy for them to adapt and accept it. Success and result stopped the argument,” said OfficialMCCasino.

Twenty years down the line in Nigerian entertainment circles, MC Casino has become one of the most popular stand-up comics, and he is also a professional compere, which he does as naturally as his hilarious jokes.

“I have used the same stage with Basketmouth, Ay, Bovi, I Go Dye. Virtually all the big names, I have performed with them,” said OfficialMCCasino.

The comedian continued: “As a Master of Ceremony, it came naturally. I grew myself. I think I was born with it, I think learnt the business of anchoring an event. I watched so many clip, did so.many research on public speaking, I attended lecturers and seminars on public speaking, so I trained myself at being a good master of ceremonies.”

 

