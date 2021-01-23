News

How my sick daughter was abducted, head cut off –Father

A grieving father, Yaya Ibrahim, has narrated how a trusted member of his community in Jarkama village in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State, kidnapped his six-year-old daughter, Farida for ransom, but later killed, burnt and cut off her head.

The suspect, Friday Domozu, 23, after allegedly killing Farida, a sickle cell anaemia patient, continued to demand ransom. When Yaya asked for proof of life, the kidnappers got another girl to speak with Yaya. But Yaya immediately knew the speaker was not Farida and had decided to seek help. He wrote a petition to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, who deployed his crack squad, the IGP’s Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, to look into the case. Incidentally, the kidnappers did not only abducted Farida, but also her 14-yearold elder brother, Abdulraheem. Fortunately, the boy escaped from the kidnappers’ den four days after his abduction. Domozu was arrested on January 15, 2021.

Yaya almost died of shock when he saw and recognised Domozu, who had earlier celebrated and drank beer with members of the community in the spirit of the celebration of the New Year. Yaya noted that Domozu was not only a snake, but also a wicked soul. According to Yahaya, on November 2, 2020, at about 8pm, some hoodlums stormed his compound and chased his family members into the house. They grabbed his two children and disappeared into the bush.

He added: “They killed her and then cut off her head. I thank God that the operatives were able to arrest them. If you see how Domozu was moving about in the community, you would never have suspected him at all. Kidnappers had been intimidating us in our community, but we never suspected that he is the one. We know him very well.” Four days after Farida and Abdulraheem were abducted, the boy escaped from the kidnappers’ den.

The abduction was reported to IRT on December 29, 2020. The operatives trailed and arrested Domozu at Sheria area, a suburb of Oguma village in Bassa Local Government Area of Kogi State. The operatives also recovered the phone used for the ransom negotiation and another one belonging to one of the kidnappers’ victims. Domozu confessed to have led three other gang members, presently at large, to carry out the crime. He denied killing Farida, stressing that she died in their custody.

The head of Jarkama Village, Michael Kure, told the IRT operatives that Ibrahim Madaki, 40, a timber cutter in the community was also abducted by the same gang. The abductors allegedly collected the sum of N1.5 million ransom in order to release Madaki, but this was after the gang had killed him.

Domozu further confessed to the kidnapping and murder of Madaki. Domozu led operatives to Gabije Forest, where the remains of Madaki and Farida were recovered. The police said: “After Abdulraheem escaped from the kidnapper’s den, he ran to Michael Kure, the village head, who took him home. When Abdulraheem got home, he narrated his ordeal, describing someone in their community.

