Body & Soul

How my upbringing shaped who I am –Omoni Oboli

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has recalled her experience being raised by a single mother. The film star opened up about her childhood and upbringing in an Instagram post recently.

 

The mother of three said she wasn’t born with a silver spoon and had to live in a faceme- I-face-you home. Oboli said her mother had to take side jobs in addition to her teaching profession to make ends meet. “I wasn’t born with a silver spoon! My earliest memories were in a face me I face you home; raised by a single mom,” she said.

 

“We always had more months left at the end of the money every single month. My mum had multiple hustles in addition to her teaching job just to make ends meet! (sic)” Oboli added that, as a kid, she neither visited the airport nor traveled outside Nigeria. According to the actress, her story should be a form of motivation for others looking to make it in life.

 

“I never visited the airport not to talk of traveling outside Nigeria as a kid,” she said. “If I can get to where I am today, you can! Truth is I’m just getting started! You don’t have to like me but I will motivate you to succeed.

 

“Life is one percent what happens to you and 99 percent what you do about it. “Change will start when you are honest enough to say to yourself, ‘I am sick and tired of where I am.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Secret of Charly Boy’s youthful looks revealed

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

One thing people will always envy about Charles Oputa, popularly known Charly Boy is his ever young looks.   It has been a mystery why the Nigerian singer and activist does not show any signs of aging physically even though he is going to turn 71 in June.   In the past, there were rumours […]
Body & Soul

Between now and April, music scene will see another Alariwo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Long time singer cum broadcaster, Oluwarotimi Martins, popularly known as Alariwo of Africa has asked his fans to be a little more patient to review a new song that he will be dropping latest ending of April, 2022.   At the black carpet of Afrobeat Hall of Fame induction ceremony for legendary Afrobeat icons like […]
Body & Soul

With grateful heart, Wale Tinubu reminisces on his journey at 54

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

At a relatively young age of 24, the man with a towering image, Wale Tinubu had stubbornly followed his heart, with resolve to rule his world later in life.   At a time he had started attracting attention through his exploits at the family owned law firm. He pulled out, and in conjunction with a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica