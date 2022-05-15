How my upbringing shaped who I am –Omoni Oboli

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has recalled her experience being raised by a single mother. The film star opened up about her childhood and upbringing in an Instagram post recently.

The mother of three said she wasn’t born with a silver spoon and had to live in a faceme- I-face-you home. Oboli said her mother had to take side jobs in addition to her teaching profession to make ends meet. “I wasn’t born with a silver spoon! My earliest memories were in a face me I face you home; raised by a single mom,” she said.

“We always had more months left at the end of the money every single month. My mum had multiple hustles in addition to her teaching job just to make ends meet! (sic)” Oboli added that, as a kid, she neither visited the airport nor traveled outside Nigeria. According to the actress, her story should be a form of motivation for others looking to make it in life.

“I never visited the airport not to talk of traveling outside Nigeria as a kid,” she said. “If I can get to where I am today, you can! Truth is I’m just getting started! You don’t have to like me but I will motivate you to succeed.

“Life is one percent what happens to you and 99 percent what you do about it. “Change will start when you are honest enough to say to yourself, ‘I am sick and tired of where I am.”

