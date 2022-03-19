News Top Stories

How N42bn security votes, Sure-P funds landed Obiano in EFCC net

Anambra ex-gov may answer questions on alleged guber poll inducement

Indications emerged last night on why operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arrested the immediate-past Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano. Impeccable sources, who spoke in confidence to Saturday Telegraph, said that the former governor was apprehended over allegations bordering on misappropriation of public funds during his eight years outing as the chief executive of the South East state as well as the security votes he received during the period under review.

It will be recalled that the former governor was arrested on Thursday night by operatives of the anti-graft agency at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, hours after he handed over to his successor and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Providing update on the development on the condition of anonymity, a source said: “Willie Obiano was arrested for alleged misappropriation of public funds including, N5bn Sure-P and N37billion Security Vote, which was withdrawn in cash. Part of the funds was allegedly diverted to finance political activities in the state.” Further investigations revealed that the crack team of detectives assembled by the anti-graft agency may ask the immediate- past Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano to come clean on allegations of inducement of the November 6, 2021 governorship election.

“Don’t forget that there is an allegation that an estimated $4 million was alleged to have been deployed with a view to compromising last year’s Anambra governorship election.” As at the time of filing this report, the former governor had yet to be granted administrative bail by the EFCC.

 

