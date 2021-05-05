How Nairabox is solving Nigeria’s lifestyle needs through technology.

According to statistics released by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria(CEAN), Nigerians spent a whopping N6.6 billion on movie tickets in 2019, a 200% increase from the N2 billion spent the previous year in just 70 cinema houses across the country. This rapid evolution points to an industry that is on the path of progression (save for 2020 due to the lockdown), with a need to infuse digitization into the process.

What this means is that there is now a need for lifestyle and entertainment players in the country to leverage the growing number of smartphone users in the country(about 25-40 million users according to Statista), and provide an easier means for the fast-growing young population to gain access to cinema tickets without them spending long hours on queues to get tickets which are oftentimes sold out and not available for everyone.

In the food delivery services sector, the pandemic has been more of a blessing with a few food delivery service providers recording a 30% MoM increase since March 2020. This growth is largely attributed to the increasing number of smartphone users who are beginning to take to digital to get their needs met, as well as the lockdown which saw a change in consumer behavior, as most food orders moved from workplaces on the Island to residential homes on Lagos mainland.

Taking into account all these factors, Nairabox app, a product of JORG technologies has been able to create a solution that bridges these consumer gaps by offering both online cinema tickets and food ordering services from within its app, a feat that sets the lifestyle app miles ahead of its competitors.

Founded in 2015 by Tokunbo Adetona and Ugochukwu “Jay” Chikezie, Nairabox has established itself as the supreme leader in the lifestyle and entertainment space for everything entertainment and lifestyle in Nigeria.

For the past 6 years, the app has catered to the needs of a large percentage of Nigerian households by providing access to cinema tickets for individuals and families to see the latest blockbusters at the cinemas, get event tickets for major shows including movie premiers and music concerts, order food online, and provide users with the option to recharge their mobile phones on-the-go.

However, due to the recent lockdown in the country, the lifestyle company had to pause some of its services like the event experience, and cinema ticketing and resort mainly to online food ordering service to keep their office doors open; a business decision that has paid off so far as digital sales soared in the country.

With the recent relaunch of the app, the Nairabox app is once again bringing to the Nigerian audience a never-before-seen offering called the ‘cinema subscription’ which allows its app users the choice to purchase four(4) cinema tickets for the price of one(1) and twelve(12) cinema tickets for the price of just four(4) tickets with which they can view any movie of their choice in any cinema and at any time they choose!

This is an unprecedented method of cinema ticketing that has never been done by anybody before within the country and is one of the numerous offerings that the Nairabox app has been able to release since they first opened shop in 2015.

Speaking on the new feature in a recent interview with Arise TV, the CEO of Nairabox, Tokunbo Adetona, had this to say, “Seeing how the cinema-going culture has been growing significantly across the country, the only way we found to help this growing culture is in making it more accessible, hence why we decided to create the cinema subscription feature in hopes to help the younger generation embrace the culture, and make the whole cinema-going process easier.”

The new app relaunch has also allowed for an expansion in delivery reach to more locations within Lagos Island and Abuja, allowing people the option to order for any meal of their delight without the need to actually leave their homes or visit an eatery.

The Nairabox app has continued to create unparalleled lifestyle offerings to its users, while also creating an opportunity for brands to reward users on the platform simply by using their app which is currently available to download for free on the Google Play Store,

