How NASS, others sabotage ‘buy made-in-Nigeria’ campaign

There are concerns that more Nigeria manufacturers will close shop before the end of the year not because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but rather due to the refusal of the National Assembly and most senior government officials to respect a subsisting presidential directive to patronize quality made-in-Nigeria products. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

The Executive Order number 5 of 2017

The Executive Order Number 5 of 2017 signed by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on May 18, 2017, among other things, directs that all Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) must grant preference to local manufacturers of goods and services in their procurement of such items.

The Executive Order further requires that any document issued by any MDA for the solicitation of offers, bids, proposals or quotations for the supply of goods and services must expressly indicate the preference to be granted domestic manufacturers or service providers.

Equally, made in Nigeria products must be given preference and at least 40 per cent of the procurement of certain listed items in all MDAs must be locally manufactured goods or from local service providers.

They include uniforms and footwear, food and beverages, furniture and fittings, stationery, motor vehicles, pharmaceuticals, construction materials and ICT goods.

Sunday Telegraph, however, learnt that the Bureau of Public Procurement is seemingly handicapped as this Executive Order has been largely ignored by many government agencies, including the legislative arm of government.

This comes as Nigeria has over the years struggled to correct its poor trade deficit profile. Nevertheless, the problem has mainly been concentrated in the overwhelming appetite for imported goods among Nigerians.

Indeed, the propensity to import virtually everything, even down to the basic items available locally, has been behind the shabby state of Nigeria’s local content narrative.

Buying made-in-Nigeria goods

Charity, they say, begins at home and this necessitated the campaign for patronage of made-in-Nigeria goods to be enforced first at government ministries and agencies.

The need to patronise made-in-Nigeria goods cannot be overemphasized as it is one major way to economic growth and development.

The economy of any nation grows rapidly when locally made goods are promoted through patronage, first by its people then through exports.

It is, however, dispiriting to know that Nigeria obviously has been growing other countries’ economies through her overdependence on imported goods, especially those which have local substitutes.

Nigeria can easily experience a breakthrough in the quest for local content development and a stable, strong and advanced economy if Nigerians would patronise made-in-Nigeria.

In a decisive move to grow and promote the economy, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, reiterated the government’s determination to promote made-in-Nigeria products by giving preference to Nigerian professionals in the execution of all government projects. Dr. Onu said that the Federal Government had issued Executive Order No. 5, which made it mandatory for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to patronise madein- Nigeria products without compromising standards. To further give the Executive Order a push, the Federal Government recently said that it has put plans in motion to enforce the buying of Nigerian products by govern

ment agencies. The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that the Act establishing the Bureau of Public Procurements would be reviewed to enforce the buying of Nigerian products which would, in turn, boost the economy.

He said: “Talking about made-in-Nigeria products, let me use this important nation al platform to announce that the Federal Executive Council has already approved measures to sensitise Nigerians to patronise such products.

“These measures include the approval given to the Bureau of Public Procurement to increase the patronage of Made-in-Nigeria good and services through a review of its Act.”

Government functionaries pay deaf ears

Meanwhile, feelers indicate that several top and senior government functionaries, especially in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS) are paying deaf ears to the presidential directive to citizens to patronize made-in-Nigeria products.

It was disclosed that it is indeed a case of business as usual as many of these government establishments have continued to fritter away scarce foreign exchange by relying on foreign goods in their procurement activities, thereby enriching the economies of other more advanced countries at the detriment of a bleeding Nigerian economy even at this most dangerous time when the economy is about to go into recession on account of the Coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of the oil price in the international market .

For a fact, the Nigerian Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has always insisted that the country is not short of credible local manufacturers making waves in their respective areas of endeavour and doing the country proud.

Aliko Dangote is a very good example of an indigenous power-house who has put Nigeria on the global map.

The richest man in Africa has, to a large extent re-written the story of Nigeria’s selfsufficiency in essential commodities such as cement, sugar and salt.

Were it not for his entrenched tentacles in government circles, Dangote will probably be struggling to get any Nigerian government big-wig or even the ordinary man in the street to patronize any of his products.

Reps take delivery of exotic cars, begin distribution

The House of Representatives recently took delivery of the Toyota Camry 2020 model cars acquired for members as official cars, otherwise called utility vehicles. The legislators had at an executive (closeddoor) session on February 5, 2020, resolved to purchase 400 units of the exotic car.

The House has, however, kept sealed lips on the cost of each unit as the contract for the supply it was learnt was not awarded to accredited Toyota dealers.

The cars, which belong to the National Assembly, are usually auctioned to the lawmakers after four years.

A check on the website of Toyota revealed that each of the vehicles – depending on the variant, has a price tag of between US$25,000 to US $35,000, excluding the cost of shipping and custom duties, which is about 100 per cent of the actual cost of each unit.

For instance, those with higher specification, which most often than not is the preferred choice of lawmakers, could cost tax payers a tidy sum.

Vehicles in this range are: XLE at $29,455, XLE V6 at $34,580, XSE at $30,005 and XSE V6 at $35,130. Already, about 14 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado sports utility vehicles have already been handed out to presiding as well as other principal officers and chairmen of select House committees.

Some lawmakers who were contacted on Thursday said they had yet to receive vehicles delivered in “the first batch.”

Giving a breakdown of how the vehicles are shared, a member of the House, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, said, the 400 saloon cars would be allocated to each of the 360 members and some top management staff, Chiefs of Staff to the (two) presiding officers as well as some of their special advisers and assistants.

However while that was trending, lawmakers in Anambra State collectively rejected brand new Toyota Prado SUVs that were intended for them. The lawmakers rather asked for locally assembled Innoson SUVs instead.

The Anambra State government reportedly planned to expend as much as N1 billion for the purchase of SUVs which it intends to distribute among the lawmakers in a bid to facilitate the effective discharge of their duties.

Heavy reliance on imported vehicles and other consumables

In Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Limited, Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Ltd., Globe Motors Ltd. and many other local assemblers, Nigeria has a strong cast of players who can conveniently meet the needs of millions of Nigerians desirous of purchas-ing quality vehicles.

But what seem to be happening is a situation in which the National Assembly members, as highlighted in the earlier part of this piece and several serving government functionaries thumb their nose at these locally made, cheaper yet reliable options in favour of foreign made vehicles.

Worse still, these vehicles are mainly used for very short distance movements, mainly from their residences to their offices or assembly complex or to the airports to catch their numerous flights.

In the area of technological devices such as laptops and computers, Nigeria can boast of a Zinox which today, has represented the country creditably well even in the international space.

Zinox computers were the first internationally certified brand in Sub-Saharan Africa.

In addition, the Zinox Group which has over 30 years of outstanding innovations to its name and arguably one of the leading technology conglomerates in Africa, has bailed out Nigeria in the area of the conduct of credible elections through its sterling work with INEC in creating a reliable database of voters for the country even when foreign players failed abysmally.

Currently, our leaders and top government functionaries choose to patronize foreign laptops or computer brands.

The story is the same across a very critical vertical such as pharmaceuticals. Nigerian pharmaceutical companies have found it tough swimming against the overwhelming tide of government’s preference for importation of basic medical supplies and equipment.

Same sad tale is the fate of several local manufacturers of furniture, beverages, construction materials, stationery and even basics like footwear/uniforms, of which Nigeria is sufficiently blessed with skilful artisans.

Last line

According to several experts to spoke to the Sunday Telegraph, Nigerians cannot be convinced to buy made made-in-Nigeria goods until their lead from the front by being shining examples.

