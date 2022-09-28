How National Theatre Play Reading inspires budding dramatists – Ododo

Since his assumption of office as the General Manager/CEO, National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, erudite scholar and playwright, Prof Sunday Enessi Ododo, has initiated various programmes aimed at reviving the nation’s cultural monument. One of these is the National Theatre Play Reading Session. In a chat with New Telegraph, the Professor of Performance Aesthetics and Theatre Technology talks about how the play reading programme, stimulates interest in play writing and performance as well as the festival of horns, his facequerade theory, and other issues

Recently, the third edition of the Play Reading Session was held at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State. How you review that event, going forward?

It was a reassurance for me that our decision to connect with the nooks and cranny of the Nigerian society, is a right decision. And taking theatre to the domain where theatre is being studied, connecting to the students who are the future of Nigerian theatre gets me very excited. I can also see the enthusiasm and excitement in them. Even the participation of the primary and secondary school pupils that came, shows that already we have expectations, aspirations are mounting; and you can look at the latent talents, evident in the performances of these young ones. So, the gain of National Theatre Public Play Reading is beyond the reading itself. Apart from creating awareness about our existence and what we do, the pupils, the students, the undergraduates also know that there’s a future for the theatre profession; there is a future for the theatre as a career, and that the training they’re getting in their various universities has a receptor somewhere in the public space. And given what we want to do with the playwright, going into publishing to plays, and also showcasing the award winner is going to be a morale booster for those who want to delve into play writing as area of specialisation in theatre practice. That the Vice Chancellor was in attendance throughout, and he also proved to us that even though he is a medical scientist, he is very much at home with culture and the theatre. And that tells you that theatre is not just for the practitioners, it is for the entire humanity. What we do in theatre is interpret life, make projections out of our interpretations so that life could be better for all. To that extent, everybody is involved.

Is it not possible to also engage the primary and secondary school pupils involved?

When you start a project, you have your own vision of what you want to do. In the process, it can cascade into other areas, and expanded. It was an eye-opener to us. We don’t want to bite more than we can chew. So once we crystallise this initial plan, it is an area to also explore. But I do know that the National Troupe has Children Creative Station which is also dealing with creativity of these young ones. So what we are looking at essentially is writing. But the OAU Dramatic Arts Department, they were very creative and imaginative to bring in these young ones to be partakers of the experience, which was very nice. So going forward, we will also be recommending this protocol to other universities.

One of the issues that came up was what happens after the reading?

Are there plans to publish the play as well as stage it? Where we are, in the theatre, it is advised, and genuinely so, with good intention and results, that a virgin script is better published after performance, because performance has its own life. And the script is also in its own world. If scripts are written to be performed, then performing it first so that you can accumulate the experience of that performance into what is finally published. It is part of the conditions we have given to the writers, and it is going to be easier for the plays being read since they are university-based; and we are going from one university to the other. So, the condition is well spelt out. Once a play is read, the onus also lies on the university to get it performed. It is the experience from the performance the playwright uses to rework the script, also based on comments from the public reading. That’s when we step in to publish. So far we have done three; and as you know, the universities have been on strike, it has not been opened, and the VC has to be around to be able to be to put the performances. That has also slowed us down. So what we’ll be looking at now, so that we don’t end without another play reading, already have some scripts on ground, so we may stage another one internally here so that the space is occupied. So that by the time the universities are reopened we continue from where we stopped.

On collaboration

We have been open to collaboration and supporting people, outfits in the creative industry, artists, because it is through performances of their works that you can get to know them. The great names are already, but the up-and-coming ones have to be encouraged. So, since I came we have collaborated with a number of theatre groups to present their works here at relatively nothing, providing the venue and technical support. Crown Troupe of Africa has already featured in this, and we welcome all other groups. Challenges Every challenge that comes my way, I look at the positive end, and I also try to convert my challenges into gains. When the Bankers Committee was coming to commence the work of revamping the National Theatre, the thinking was that we’ll shut down completely till the work is done. That didn’t resonate with me as a Chief Executive and as an artist. If you’re familiar with this place in the last five years before my coming and now, you will know that we have opened up the space for many things. We are not relying on the venue to sell the venue for events; we are now thriving very well on programming, and that has kept the theatre alive.

Proposed National

Theatre Festival of Horns and Flutes Like I told you, this is a festival that is very dear to us, and we want to use it to enlighten and also document on the place of flutes and horns in their musical repertory and our traditional engagements, even our social engagements. So, what we have been doing so far is to map out these instruments in each of the cultural zones. But fund has been an issue. It is part of what we are trying to sell to Grand Oak Limited. So if our talks come out well, most likely by next year, this festival will hold.

On Facequerade

It is an extant theory; it is there for whoever wants to try it. And it is exciting to me to know that some students in Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) are trying their hands on the theory, leading to critical inquiry and all of that. Over time, research and performance theory has been on, and what is critical to African performative ideology is to see how we can come up with our own performative theories, different from the Euro-American own theories. But there is so much indigenous performances going on in Africa which is very unique to us, and which most times do not fit into the literary and performative canon of the West. So it is a continuous search and research through our own performative domains to see what we can remodel and sell to the world. Experimentation has been going on, even ritual theatre also came So I also went into the cultural space of Igbira people in Kogi State, and found something very unique and is not very available to theatre scholarship, performance understanding, and it is within the masquerade idiom.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...