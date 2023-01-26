How NCC expands broadband penetration

and develop the Strategic Vision Plan (SVP) 2015 -2020. This SVP was focused on improving our human resources, enhancing internal processes, and ensuring the availability, affordability, and accessibility of communications services in Nigeria. The SVP was presented to the industry to ensure that they key into this vision for growth. “Through this approach, all stakeholders became more committed and result-oriented to the new shared vision, which became the bedrock of our achievements over the last seven years. “In the last seven years, the diligent implementation of the Commission’s Strategic Vision Plans has helped to lift broadband penetration from 6 per cent in 2015 to 44.49 per cent by July 2022. It was on record that we led the industry to achieve and even surpass the national broadband target in December 2018, earning the plaudits of stakeholders from far and near.” Last line With the current trend of growth in the sector, stakeholders believe the industry will soon achieve its targets.

