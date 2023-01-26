How NCC expands broadband penetration

and develop the Strategic Vision Plan (SVP) 2015 -2020. This SVP was focused on improving our human resources, enhancing internal processes, and ensuring the availability, affordability, and accessibility of communications services in Nigeria. The SVP was presented to the industry to ensure that they key into this vision for growth. “Through this approach, all stakeholders became more committed and result-oriented to the new shared vision, which became the bedrock of our achievements over the last seven years. “In the last seven years, the diligent implementation of the Commission’s Strategic Vision Plans has helped to lift broadband penetration from 6 per cent in 2015 to 44.49 per cent by July 2022. It was on record that we led the industry to achieve and even surpass the national broadband target in December 2018, earning the plaudits of stakeholders from far and near.” Last line With the current trend of growth in the sector, stakeholders believe the industry will soon achieve its targets.
Metuh Condemns New Tax Proposed by State Governors
…Demands Ban on Purchase of Luxury Cars, Foreign Trips by Govt. Officials Former National Publicity Secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh has strongly cautioned against the imposition of the new personal tax in on Nigerians as reportedly proposed by State Governors. The former PDP Spokesperson who posted on his verified […]
SEC tasks senior bankers on younger generation
Senior bankers in the nation’s banking sector have been urged to mentor the younger generation so as to ensure sustainability, safety and soundness in the banking and finance industry. Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, gave the advice at the relaunch of the CIBN Mentoring Scheme, with the theme, […]
Sanwo-Olu okays Data Monitoring Centre for Lagos waterways
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday said that his administration has approved the establishment of the inland Waterways Monitoring and Data Management Centre to track activities in the state’s waterways. The governor, who said that when completed the centre would be the first of its kind in West Africa, added that the centre would […]
