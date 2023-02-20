How NDDC is impacting the agricultural sector of Cross River State

The resolved of the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government to reposition the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to deliver on its mandates for the people of the Niger Delta region and bring about desired development is already generating positive results.

One of such is the construction of Ikot Okon Idem-Ikot Ansa-Ikot Eyo Road in Akpabuyo of Cross River State.

Cross River State is one of the major producers of rice and garri in the Niger Delta region. The construction of the road, therefore, would help the farmers in the locality to transport their produce with ease to markets in the urban centres. This gesture of the NDDC will significantly impact on the agro-economy of the State.

Worthy of commendation also is the determined efforts of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, and the current board of the commission to do things differently.

One of such is the institutionalisation of transparency and accountability in the administration of the commission. This is complemented by the engagement of critical stakeholders such as governors, traditional institutions, IOCs and donor agencies aimed at executing projects for the benefits of the people of the region.

From the foregoing, the current board and management of the NDDC have shown their determination to take the region to greater heights by doing things differently for the development of the Niger Delta region. And for the people of the region, the golden era beckons.

