How NDLEA uncovered N22bn worth of Tramadol allegedly imported by Ukatu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), has said that ongoing investigation of a suspected billionaire drug baron, Chief Afam Mallinson Ukatu, has led to the discovery of how the suspect imported into Nigeria in a single month, October 2019, two containers containing 1,284 cartons of Tramadol with market value of over N22 billion.

The Agency stated this in a statement yesterday, to counter insinuations by some hirelings that NDLEA has no evidence to pin a crime on Ukatu, who is the Chairman/CEO of Mal linson Group of companies. After months of surveillance, Ukatu was eventually arrested on board a flight to Abuja at the MM2 terminal of the Lagos airport, Ikeja on Wednesday April 13.

The agency spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi said investigation revealed that he has been a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride, ranging from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg and 250mg, all of which are illicit. Ukatu owns pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies, which he allegedly uses as a cover to import illicit drugs into Nigeria.

The Agency said in the course of investigating the N3billion Tramadol saga be-tween Ukatu and the Abba Kyaris IRT team, its operatives have unearthed more evidence establishing how Ukatu has allegedly been importing large quantities of Tramadol far above the approved threshold allowed into the country.

“In one instance, Ukatu through his Mallinson Group of companies imported into the country two-container loads of five different brands of Tramadol in October 2019 through the Apapa ports in Lagos,

All the evidence so far gathered shows that the imported Tramadol brands were far above the threshold permitted to be imported into Nigeria. “No doubt the suspect would soon have his day in court.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...