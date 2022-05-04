Metro & Crime

How NDLEA uncovered N22bn worth of Tramadol allegedly imported by Ukatu

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), has said that ongoing investigation of a suspected billionaire drug baron, Chief Afam Mallinson Ukatu, has led to the discovery of how the suspect imported into Nigeria in a single month, October 2019, two containers containing 1,284 cartons of Tramadol with market value of over N22 billion.

 

The Agency stated this in a statement yesterday, to counter insinuations by some hirelings that NDLEA has no evidence to pin a crime on Ukatu, who is the Chairman/CEO of Mal  linson Group of companies. After months of surveillance, Ukatu was eventually arrested on board a flight to Abuja at the MM2 terminal of the Lagos airport, Ikeja on Wednesday April 13.

 

The agency spokesperson, Mr. Femi Babafemi said investigation revealed that he has been a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride, ranging from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg and 250mg, all of which are illicit. Ukatu owns pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies, which he allegedly uses as a cover to import illicit drugs into Nigeria.

 

The Agency said in the course of investigating the N3billion Tramadol saga be-tween Ukatu and the Abba Kyaris IRT team, its operatives have unearthed more evidence establishing how Ukatu has allegedly been importing large quantities of Tramadol far above the approved threshold allowed into the country.

 

“In one instance, Ukatu through his Mallinson Group of companies imported into the country two-container loads of five different brands of Tramadol in October 2019 through the Apapa ports in Lagos,

 

All the evidence so far gathered shows that the imported Tramadol brands were far above the threshold permitted to be imported into Nigeria. “No doubt the suspect would soon have his day in court.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police rescue suspected kidnapper from being lynched

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

Operatives of the Ogun state police, yesterday rescued a suspected kidnapper from being killed by an angry mob who apprehended him at Idi-Ori area of Abeokuta North Local Government. New Telegraph gathered that the suspect was walking around the area when he was reportedly recognised by one of his victims. The victim, who raised the […]
Metro & Crime

Igboho’s trial: Olubadan sends delegation to Cotonou for proceedings

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has sent a delegation to Cotonou, the Benin Republic, to observe the proceedings of the court case involving Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, expected to continue today. According to his Media Assistant, Adeola Oloko, the first class monarch, who did not […]

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom: Emmanuel declares Sept. 18 coconut day

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

…flags off planting of 300,000 more seedlings Governor Udom Emmanuel, Saturday flagged off the planting of 300,000 special breed of coconut seedlings in Akwa Ibom, announcing September 18 as the annual coconut day in the state. This follows the government’s target of cultivating  two million coconut seedlings in the state to serve as raw materials […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica