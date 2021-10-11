How Networking Can Transform Your Success Journey, as per Moritz Herbert

Through using connections that he made via YouTube, Moritz Herbert was able to make his journey a successful one. His career began with his passion for online gaming, particularly with mobile games. The first video he uploaded to his YouTube channel was a Minecraft tutorial, which first launched his popularity. Ultimately, he amassed 430,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel. However, this was only the beginning for Moritz Herbert, who used his newfound connections to move in a new direction.

The critical thing for Herbert was the realization that he could move in a new, and more successful, direction by making use of the online network he had developed. “[I] came across BitCoin and other cryptos through older YouTube friends of mine. My portfolio got bigger and bigger and I also started mining because I was able to buy a GTX 1080TI very cheap through new connections I found through my YouTube gaming channel.” From then, he launched a new YouTube channel, CryptoMo, dedicated to his crypto trading, which has most recently live-streamed his successful earnings of $2.6 million in just four days. Moritz Herbert puts much of his journey’s transformation into one of success down to meeting “a lot of amazing people” at cryptocurrency conferences.

Born in Frankfurt in 2000, Moritz Herbert has gained online popularity and trading success early in his life. He discussed how he initially squandered some of his earnings on a luxury lifestyle, but that he doesn’t regret that as it helped get him to where he is today by meeting new people. Now, he remains focused on, and dedicated to, cryptocurrency trading and demonstrating what he does to others.

Through this, Herbert can give others the opportunity to network in the same way that he did, enabling future enthusiasts to learn from him and transform their own success journeys.

