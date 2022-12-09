Health

How NHIA ran northern offices with one nurse for years

The Director General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Prof Mohammed Sambo has revealed that before now, it’s northern offices were ran with only one nurse, and non health workers for several years.

Speaking at the the 6th Annual Conference of the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ) on Friday in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, he noted that the engagement of non health workers such as people who studied History or Mass Communication has slowed down their operations.

Represented by the Manager Public Affairs, NHIA, Emmanuel Ononokpono, he, however, disclosed that the Agency has employed no fewer than 190 health professionals to boost it’s operations since Sambo’s appointment in 2019.

He said: “So, Prof. had to find a way and engage in a very transparent manner 190 medical persons, five in each state across Nigeria, doctors, nurses, pharmacists and (medical) laboratory scientists.

“Now, we don’t have to send people from the head office to go to the states to conduct quality assurance again; the state offices can handle it.”

 

