How Nigeria can be great again, by Archbishop Martins

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Reverend Alfred Adewale Martins, has urged various ethnic nationalities in Nigeria not to give up on the unity of the country.

He rather advised well-meaning Nigerians to take proactive steps to right the wrongs that have afflicted the citizenry and bring about a country that all would be proud to associate with.

He gave the charge during his 61st independence anniversary message to Nigerians, which was made available to our correspondent by the Director of Social Communication in the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Rev Fr. Anthony Godonu.

The Archbishop said: “As the nation marks its 61st independence anniversary amidst so much insecurity and other areas of anxiety, Nigerians can be assured that a bright future still lies ahead provided there is the sincerity of purpose and the will to be just and equitable from all and sundry.”

He noted that the country was passing through one of the most challenging periods since independence in 1960, and specifically accused the political class of deliberately and continuously playing the ethnic and religious cards across the various ethnic nationalities to further perpetuate unhealthy rivalry in the polity; and their selfish parochial interests.

According to Archbishop Martins, the solution to most of Nigeria’s problems can be found quickly if the political actors and their associates would set aside their mundane interests and work for the common good and the welfare of all.

“At this time that we celebrate the 61st independence anniversary of our country, we must thank God for the gift of life and for keeping the country together, despite the atrocities being committed by criminals of various descriptions who through their atrocious acts of blood-letting have led thousands of our fellow citizens to their untimely death and loss of properties.

“It is indeed a miracle of sorts that despite all these anomalies across the land, we are still here to mark this year’s independence. We pray that this will not be the last and that our country will continue to thrive,”

Martins said, adding that.” We shall thrive and bounce back again only if we can address the fact that we are sitting on a keg of gunpowder.”

He further noted that some issues needed to be addressed but the leadership at all levels has not found the will to address them.

Such issues, he said, include insecurity, ethnicity, the activities of Boko Haram and bandits, perceived and/or real marginalisation in the scheme of things, corruption, mass unemployment, poverty, lack of good health care system, religious bigotry, and fanaticism. He regretted that all those unaddressed issues are leading the country in the direction of disintegration.

His word: “Evil is thriving in our land because most of those in positions of leadership and majority of the followers over the years have failed to do the needful. And unfortunately, no one is being held accountable.

“The celebration of the independence anniversary of our country presents us with another opportunity to reason together and face the reality that all is not well with us.

We must be brave enough to confront these challenges with honesty and objectivity or else we risk the disintegration of the country; God forbid,” Martins said. He also reiterated his call for a total overhaul of the present structure of governance in the country.

According to him, the present system is so badly skewed that there would always be people who feel left out and unjustly treated in the scheme of things within the country.

Hence, he said there is a need for discussion and negotiation among the peoples of Nigeria so that Nigeria can attain the restructuring that would move the country away from the brink of failure that we have found ourselves.

He urged Nigerians to continue to ask God in prayers for the unity and prosperity of the country as well as the security of lives and properties of the people adding; “Since all things are possible with God, we are assured that Nigeria will be great again.”

