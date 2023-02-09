News

How Nigeria can overcome power crisis, by IEA

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The International Energy Agency (IEA) believes Nigeria can increase its electricity access before 2025 by implementing some important plans in line with the government’s intervention in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). It lamented that access to electricity in Nigeria is hampered by insufficient power generation and transmission capacity, and is further constrained by grid collapses. These were contained in the latest Electricity Market Report by the IEA released yesterday. Quoting industry data, it noted that Nigeria’s power grid collapsed seven times between January and September 2022.

According to the body, this is higher than in 2020 and 2021 when there were four grid collapses each year, according to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission. However, the situation improved compared to the average rate of default observed since 2015, which averaged 13 collapses per year (with a peak of 28 in 2016).

The IEA noted that earlier this year President Muhammadu Buhari announced that electricity availability issues were mainly caused by low gas-fired generation (which represents 73% of the electricity mix in 2022) resulting from the sabotage of gas pipelines. It also quoted a report from the Association of Power Generation Companies showing that Nigeria’s average available generation capacity fell to its lowest level in seven years in 2022 (January to August) with 5 634 MW available, 20% below an annual average of 7 078 MW over the reported period, and 28% below the highest capacity – recorded in 2020 (7 792 MW). On the plans to improve power supply, the report said: “The new capacity is expected to be inaugurated in early 2023, with the start-up of the 700 MW Zungeru hydroelectric power plant scheduled for the first quarter.

 

