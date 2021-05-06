News

How Nigeria can realise her full potential – Osinbajo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria will realise her full potentials when people who share progressive views continue to work together in the interest of the country.
Osinbajo said this on Wednesday when he received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa members of a South-west Think-Tank known as IMODOYE led by former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.
According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President said: “I am very hopeful that this country will truly realise its potentials and I believe that all of us working together can make that happen. If the progressive ideas are put forward and we focus, then this country indeed will work.
“The country is ours, we should make it happen, there will be many challenges but I think that we must be prepared to face it until progressive views of improved welfare for the citizens that we represent, eventually prevail.”
On the efforts of the Buhari administration to address some of the challenges confronting Nigerians, Osinbajo noted that: “The best way out of where we are today is to have a massive plan for investment because that is really how to create opportunities for jobs.”
He said the government was hoping to achieve the creation of job opportunities with its Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) through the solar investments with five million connections, the Farms for Jobs Project and the Social Housing Scheme.
The Vice President reiterated that the welfare of the people and the progress of the country has always been and will remain the priority of the APC and the Buhari administration.
Earlier in his remarks, the former governor of Ogun State said the visit was to identify with and support the cause of Prof. Osinbajo whom he described as “intelligent, hardworking, articulate” and a very proud son of the Southwest region.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Russia opens new criminal case against Kremlin critic, Alexei Navalny

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Russian state investigators said on Tuesday they had opened a new criminal case against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, accusing him of spending money collected from the public for organisations he is involved with on his personal needs.   Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s leading critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after […]
News Top Stories

NSE: Investors lose N1.758trn in Feb, March

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

…as profit taking deepens Investors in equities recorded a loss of N1.758 trillion during the last two months (February and March) 2021, following massive profit taking and low sentiment on concerns about rising yields in the fixed income market. Analysts attribute the drop in the indices to profit- The yields in the fixed income market […]
News

COVID-19: FG extends support fund to commercial motorcyclists, drivers, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federal Government has extended its lifeline to artisans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic under its Economic Sustainability Plan to the transport sector. Those who are expected to benefit from the transport support track under the government’s MSME Survival Fund include commercial motorcyclists as well as bus and taxi drivers. The Senior Special Assistant to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica