How Nigeria can realise her full potential – Osinbajo

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria will realise her full potentials when people who share progressive views continue to work together in the interest of the country.

Osinbajo said this on Wednesday when he received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa members of a South-west Think-Tank known as IMODOYE led by former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the Vice President said: “I am very hopeful that this country will truly realise its potentials and I believe that all of us working together can make that happen. If the progressive ideas are put forward and we focus, then this country indeed will work.

“The country is ours, we should make it happen, there will be many challenges but I think that we must be prepared to face it until progressive views of improved welfare for the citizens that we represent, eventually prevail.”

On the efforts of the Buhari administration to address some of the challenges confronting Nigerians, Osinbajo noted that: “The best way out of where we are today is to have a massive plan for investment because that is really how to create opportunities for jobs.”

He said the government was hoping to achieve the creation of job opportunities with its Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) through the solar investments with five million connections, the Farms for Jobs Project and the Social Housing Scheme.

The Vice President reiterated that the welfare of the people and the progress of the country has always been and will remain the priority of the APC and the Buhari administration.

Earlier in his remarks, the former governor of Ogun State said the visit was to identify with and support the cause of Prof. Osinbajo whom he described as “intelligent, hardworking, articulate” and a very proud son of the Southwest region.

