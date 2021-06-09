How Nigeria can solve kidnapping, banditry, others, by Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday said the only way out of the security challenges bedevilling the country was to employ a home-grown approach. While stating that most crimes emanated as local issues, Akeredolu noted that the state’s Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps) was a baby of necessity conceived to solve the plethora of security challenges. The governor stated this at the passing-out ceremony for the 500 newly recruited Amotekun Corps officers held at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade, Igbatoro Road, Akure, the state capital. The event was part of the activities marking the first 100 days of Governor Akeredolu’s second term.

The governor also commissioned 20 new patrol vehicles to boost the operations of the state security network. According to him, Amotekun’s impact had been remarkable, adding that the security outfit had also given the people of the state hope in the management of security, despite that it came into being just a little over a year ago. He said: “It is indeed heart warming and encouraging, because it is just a little over a year ago that the Amotekun Security Corps came into being and the impact it has made in this short period of time has been remarkable and has given us hope in the management of our security in Ondo State.

“It has further reinforced our long time view that state and community-based policing are the panacea to the country’s security challenges. “Let me reassure the good people of Ondo State that our administration will leave no stone unturned as far as the implementation of our REDEEMED Agenda is concerned. “I have said time and again that crime is a local issue and the efforts to tackle it must have a large dose of home-grown content. Until such a time that governments at all levels see this fact, the apprehension among our people and the rate of criminality will never abate.”

