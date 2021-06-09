News

How Nigeria can solve kidnapping, banditry, others, by Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday said the only way out of the security challenges bedevilling the country was to employ a home-grown approach. While stating that most crimes emanated as local issues, Akeredolu noted that the state’s Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps) was a baby of necessity conceived to solve the plethora of security challenges. The governor stated this at the passing-out ceremony for the 500 newly recruited Amotekun Corps officers held at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade, Igbatoro Road, Akure, the state capital. The event was part of the activities marking the first 100 days of Governor Akeredolu’s second term.

The governor also commissioned 20 new patrol vehicles to boost the operations of the state security network. According to him, Amotekun’s impact had been remarkable, adding that the security outfit had also given the people of the state hope in the management of security, despite that it came into being just a little over a year ago. He said: “It is indeed heart warming and encouraging, because it is just a little over a year ago that the Amotekun Security Corps came into being and the impact it has made in this short period of time has been remarkable and has given us hope in the management of our security in Ondo State.

“It has further reinforced our long time view that state and community-based policing are the panacea to the country’s security challenges. “Let me reassure the good people of Ondo State that our administration will leave no stone unturned as far as the implementation of our REDEEMED Agenda is concerned. “I have said time and again that crime is a local issue and the efforts to tackle it must have a large dose of home-grown content. Until such a time that governments at all levels see this fact, the apprehension among our people and the rate of criminality will never abate.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Northern govs step into Ortom, Bala’s feud

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

… not something significant – el-Rufai The feud between the governors of Benue State, Samuel Ortom and his counterpart in Bauchi State, Senator Mohammed Bala would soon receive attention from the Northern Governors. The governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who disclosed this yesterday, however said there was nothing significant about their differences. The […]
News

A’Ibom set to commence tomato paste production

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as 169 youths complete training on vegetable enterprise devt Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has set modalities to commence commercial production of tomato puree – the concentrate used for making tomato paste. The Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Barrister Ukpong Akpabio, gave this hint during the graduation ceremony organised for 169 youths (62 […]
News

Group lauds Abia leaders’ visit to Senate President

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group, Gassroots Reformers (GR) has described a visit by Abia Leaders of Thought (ALT) led by Senator Chris Adighije to the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, as a welcome development. The bi-partisan delegation had on Tuesday paid a visit to the Senate President at the National Assembly complex, Abuja. According to the group, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica