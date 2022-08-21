How Nigeria can use home-grown products to reduce bread cost –Chef Juls

Juliet Aigbe, popularly known as Chef Juls, is the winner of the 2019 Eko Chocolate Chef Challenge and a back to back Top Baker of the Year 2020 and 2021. The founder of Bourffe Bakeries Ltd. owns four brands: Cakeflair, Bourffe Bistro and ChefJuls Africa. She is an award-winning baker, high-art sugar crafter, wholesome food advocate, reformer-entrepreneur versed in recipe creation, food business development and commercial food processing. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Chef Juls, who pioneered cake mix in Nigeria, speaks about her recent innovation of infusing millet into our national staple – bread. She is encouraging Nigerians to re-engineer their palates by including domestic grains like millet in the baking of bread as a cheaper alternative to 100 per cent wheat based bread

You earlier said that bread is no longer a staple food in Nigeria. Aside the high cost of bread, what other factors made you say that?

I tell people that Flour, Butter, Sugar, Eggs are the notorious bad boys of the food industry. I also call them the Fantastic Four because these ingredients are the key to so many staple foods in Nigeria.

They drive the Design Innovation, Food safety and market connectivity. Design Innovation is about how well can you package the food in a way that it is convenient and easy for consumers to access it. Food safety, is about how nourishing is it?

Is it packed with Micro essential nutrients that are good for the body? The product should not just be made for profit making and to meet up with shelf live. Market connectivity is about how affordable is it. Bread is no longer affordable. It used to be a staple food. Presently, bread is no longer a staple in Nigeria.

I have always said that when you want to find the solution to a problem, you go back to how the problem started. We are co-dependent on the Western world for most of our staple food ingredients.

Our manufacturers don’t control the source of our value chain. Because we do not produce wheat, we will always have these problems of shortage. If you are not having conversations with the actors in your value chain, it will affect our output. To improve the value chain, we need to engage the stakeholders in the value chain of our industry. Flour is the key raw material that binds all of us together, which wheat is also part of.

Confectioneries are laid on wheat. If you check the GDP of confectionery industry in the European countries, it’s about $98billion. The second is America’s confectionery GDP which is $48billion while sixth on the line is Japan which is about $6.8billion. Nigeria is about $250million and we don’t control the source of that value chain.

So, we depend on whatever they give us. The funny thing is that, in Nigeria here, we have local grains that can mimic these temperate grains. We are not giving our locally grown grains a chance. I keep asking, how do we keep feeding 200 million people on imported grains?

Channelling all our energy into producing and consuming our locally grown grains will not only improve our value chain, it will boost our economy and trickle down to the masses.

Every day, there is mass movement of Nigerians to other countries in the world.

It’s only mostly the entrepreneurs, who by nature usually see light where others see darkness that stay back in this country. They are problem solvers. That is why they believe and strive to bridge the gaps. I am driven by how we can solve our problems by ourselves here in Nigeria. Half the time that I am abroad, I am depressed because I see all around me, how an environment works. And I ask, are they not human beings like us?

Their culture, their orientation is pro-quality of life. I always wonder why all the lawmakers, who travel abroad do not think of coming back to integrate the kind of life they see over there, here.

As one hand is pointing to our leadership as having problems, I think followership also has the bulk of the problem. We don’t follow rules. We have our own intuitive way of responding to life. We don’t have a national identity. We don’t have a national culture of how we want to do things. An average Nigerian is short sighted. We don’t think of the big picture.

We are not looking, 100 years from now. We have a daily basis mentality. What am I going to eat now, me myself and I. These are reactions to poor governance. We are reacting to poor infrastructure. There is generally an aloofness to civic responsibility of electing the right people because people have given up.

How long did it take you to research about using millet to make bread as an alternative to wheat and flour?

Let me shock you. I grew up threshing millet and g u in e a corn in my father’s house. We used to go to farm every weekend. I am just coming full circle to who I really am. I grew up in Ilorin, Kwara State. We used to travel every Saturday to our farm. My father could not afford to give us the kind of life that he loved.

What he did was invest in our education. We went to the best of schools. In order to be able to pay the school fees that were so high, my father found a way out of some of our problems through farming. He knew we are going to feed and farming became our solution. Food safety practice was one of the ways my father coped in raising us up. In that farm, we grew everything we ate, except rice, salt and sugar. Every other thing, we grew them.

We had varieties of beans, one for cooking and one for moi moi and there another type of beans for making akara. We didn’t just eat elubo. We must mix it with guinea corn. We had many cassava varieties. We all know cassava is all carbohydrates. So, in order to add more proteins, my mum will add guinea corn to it. We used to eat what I call high breed amala.

Our swallows were high breed. My father controlled the source of his value chain, which was that the food we ate; we grew them ourselves. We had too much fresh peppers. We boil them in hot water, put them in Palm oil, dry them and bag them. We had a whole store where we stored our food products.

He didn’t start selling food items?

That was the problem. My father was not an entrepreneur. Rather than sell, he was dashing people. My father was a lover of people. He never really saw a business opportunity in all of that. We had bananas, plantain, name them. We never ate too much bread as children. We never entered a super market as a child. It was open market we go to.

Nobody gives Nigerian products a chance, even our supermarkets. The foreign products we love so much is great because someone gave them a chance, patronised them, gave them feedback and they were able to improve their packaging. We need to change that mindset. That is if it’s not foreign, then it’s not good.

Now that wheat has become gold, we need to go back to our locally grown grains. In my house back then, we don’t take pap that was white. It’s the red pap we took.

The red guinea corn. The one we all call ‘Oka baba’. We used to grow it, thresh it, dry it. We soak it in the water for three days, grind and sieve it before we eat. It was my house chore as a child growing up. I have lived with guinea corn all my life. Now, that I am a baker, I have realised that wheat, flour and our Nigerian grains like millet are like cousins.

We can incorporate our grains into the foreign grains just like my mum used to do with cassava and guinea corn. Ethiopia is a great example of a country that is focused on its own local grain for its own local staple food. There is a type of wheat called Teff. It’s a gluten free type of grain they use to create their own national staple. They don’t need

to import wheat. Nigeria can emulate the Ethiopians because we too have has array of grains. We have sorghum, cowpea, soya bean, millet. There is even soya bread which is very delicious. And these are grains we have here in Nigeria. We are leaving what we have and adopting the foreign things.

My advocacy is not only to solve the problem of wheat and flour to make staple food like bread and other Confectioneries available, I am thinking of other part of my ‘Fantastic Four’ like sugar, eggs and butter to be readily available as well. We can grow our own sugar. We have sugarcane farms in Adamawa. Jiggery is a nutritive sugar we can get straight from the soil without having to import but it is not in a commercial quantity.

Butter is just churned milk. The easiest thing to produce right now in Nigeria is butter, but again, we don’t produce in commercial quantity. We prefer to import. Like I said, butter is just churned milk. It’s emulsification process. Milk is made up of two miscible liquids. The soluble part, which by the time it goes into high speed of rotation, it begins to enter into each other as an emulsified solid and that is what butter is. It’s not a mystery. Countries like Netherlands, Poland are not up to one tenth of Lagos State size, but they are the world’s second largest producers of agro allied and diary products. So, this is why I believe that Africans are short sighted and most times we have consumer mentality. When someone says that we are lazy, honestly and technically, it’s true. Not all of us are lazy though. We have this imported appetite that I don’t know where it started. We have a problem of accepting value too. When the white man came to Nigeria, he didn’t take anything away. They helped us produce and then went home to improve their home grown food. We, the Africana now go there and start bringing their kind of rice over here, ignoring our own. Making their foreign food more superior to our own.

Is this why people refer to you as a food activist?

I am not really an activist. I am just a keen observer of what is happening in my environment. I am a problem solver. I want us to be able to solve these problem, so that we will not be core dependant of the western world. Let us be inter-dependent.

From the research you have done in making bread with the millet grain, do you think it can replace flour 100 per cent?

Millet cannot replace flour one hundred per cent. It is not a radical replacement, rather millet is hybridisation. You can infuse millet and create a recipe around it to make bread. Bread is a dough rising mix which is baked. Wheat is a dough rising grain, which is a magic ingredient that makes bread to rise but millet does not have that. Millet is gluten free.

Aside being able to rise, whatever quality that wheat does not have, millet has it. For example, nutrients. Millet is low in fat, high in fibre, high in proteins. It also contains vital micro nutrients that the body needs, which you don’t find in your polished wheat. Wheat is almost 100% cabs with zero to nothing in protein.

Wheat need to be polished so that the dough comes out fluffy soft. By polishing the wheat, other essential nutrients go. Some of the nutrients are stripped. And we have been sold the idea that if the bread is not fluffy and soft and white, it’s not good enough. It’s not quality. When actually what we are supposed to pay attention to is what the body actually needs. We need to start changing our pallets. We should look out for tasty, affordable and healthy.

From how passionate you are about eating healthy, are you a nutritionist?

I am a nutri-prenure. I was one of the top three winners of nutrition award in 2019 organised by World Food Program. The topic was, ‘How can we make sure that our food is not just made for profit, but also to meet the nutritional needs of the consumers.’ So, those who are particular about the nutritive content of their food products and still make money from it are called, Nutri-prenures. And I am proudly one.

How did you come about the fact that you can bake cakes without eggs and butter?

I have come across many people saying that they are not the cake type, and I ask why? Cake is delicious. Others say, they don’t want to add weight. I researched on how people get obsessed. I realised it’s from how we eat. I also realised that cake already has the bad reputation. I call Flour, Butter, Sugar and Eggs notorious bad boys because people gave them bad names from a long time ago. When someone is watching to lose weight, they stop eating cakes. Meanwhile, your pounded yam, amala and eba are all cabs. We also have cultural clichés about food we tag luxurious like eggs. We attach guilt to it. Cakes are soul lifting foods.

They make you happy. Sometimes, we feel guilty for being happy and so, we label these foods as bad, as junks. They are only labelled as junk foods because they have been stripped of their micro nutrients, stripped of their natural nutrients and are modified for profitable. I say that instead of stripping your flour of nutrients, power the flour up by bringing in millet and other protein nutrient grains.

It’s just like when sugar is being refined, you take out the magnesium and other nutrients the body needs. Why not leave it like that; then use minimum quantity. The butter we use contains trans-fats. They are hydrogenated fat, stabilized for shelf life. One of the evidence that shows a particular food is not good for you is the addiction to that food. It’s called food psychology. They manipulate the food so you crave it all the time. People have invested heavily in trying to buy people’s minds through food. And it’s time we take our taste buds and health back by going back to our food source. When you are nutritious conscious, you are practicing food safety.

Yes you can bake without butter because there are several plant based oils you can use. Fats and oils are good for the body. If you don’t have oil in your body, you will have joint aches. You won’t get satisfaction from the food. The body needs it. It just depends on the portions you are eating. You need carbohydrates as well but at small portions. If you eat too much protein, it’s not healthy. So, you have to balance your diet.

Tell us about the millet bread project. Are people accepting it?

The millet bread is creating a momentum on its own. A loaf of bread is N1,000 and I was looking for a way to reduce the price to N500. With millet intervention, we can achieve reducing these price points. It has a richer taste, cheaper and healthier. Many people don’t know that even soya beans can be used in baking as well. Like I said, you have to power up your flour with grains that are nutritious. You are not getting rid of flour entirely but you are adding grains that can make it more nutritious, healthier and cheaper

