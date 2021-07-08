How Nigeria changed our business story – Sonaira Business World boss

Chief Executive Officer of Sonaira Business World, Sonia Omon-Obehi Ovuehor, has attributed the upward swing in the operations of the conglomerate to the infrastructural challenges that define Nigeria’s business climate.

Barring her mind to a select team of business editors recently in her office, Ovuehor, said rather than buckle under the difficult economic environment in the land, Sonaira Business World is exploring windows of opportunities to make the most of the situation.

She said: “There are lots of lessons that budding and aspiring entrepreneurs can learn on how to do business in a tough and harsh economic terrain like Nigerian,” adding that Sonaira Business World was able to rise above the negative tidal waves in Nigeria’s economic climate with ingenuity and doggedness.

She continued: “We have experienced enormous challenges, including theft and fire outbreak. But we never gave up. That is why the clientele base of Sonaira Business World continues to multiply on a daily basis.”

Continuing, the founder of Sonaira Business World, a doctoral researcher, noted that: “The Nigerian business environment is extremely tough due to the country’s depreciating economy. But at Sonaira Business World, we focus more on the future.”

The Sonaira Business World boss advised business owners to prioritize offering of excellent services to their customers in their quest to succeed against all odds, saying: “If an entrepreneur wants his or her business to survive and thrive in Nigeria, the individual must not relent in the area of improvement of their products and services because things are already difficult and customers will only patronize a product that offers more without eating deep into their pockets.

“At Sonaira Business World, we endeavor to keep up with the time by constantly and quickly upgrading our goods and services to meet the demands and expectations of customers. In fact, what we do is that we try to exceed the expectations of our customers.

“We are always one or two steps ahead of our customers’ expectations, which makes customers retention possible for us.

“We focus on our strengths while making genuine and spirited efforts to shore up perceived areas of weaknesses that we have because no matter how perfect we may think we are, there will always be areas of weaknesses in one. And in doing so, we don’t try to imitate any other business.”

To guard against possible pack up of businesses even before they are set up, the founder of Sonaira Business World, pointed out that it is necessary for entrepreneurs to start on a small scale, to nip in the bud risks associated with big enterprises.

Having succeeded in turning around the fortune of Sonaira Business World, she added that: “All great things started from a small point. An entrepreneur is someone who can make something out of nothing. It’s better to start small, make small mistakes and learn quickly, than starting too big and make big blunders, which often lead to the early closure of business. This is one of the ways to sustain a business in this time and age.”

She said it was also important for an entrepreneur to have alternative plans in the event of unexpected downturns.

Recalling the impact of the sudden and unexpected economic lockdown occasioned by the global COVID-19 pandemic in 2019/2020, the Sonaira Business World founder, said: “The experience was brutal and an eye-opener for business owners who didn’t have other sales platforms like social media.”

Already exploring six business interests, the CEO of Sonaira Business World, while not ruling out a possible foray into philanthropy, counselling and mediation in the near future, urged young, budding and aspiring entrepreneurs to develop capable of earning them big bucks in the future.

“What I always tell those working with me is that they must be passionate about a job for them to make money out of it. This is the first step of breaking ties with poverty. It will be difficult to make money when you are not interested in a particular field. You must love what you are doing in order to have that chance of making huge success out of it,” added the Sonaira Business World boss.

