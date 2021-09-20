News Top Stories

How Nigeria could’ve averted #ENDSARS protests – Rep

Posted on

The #ENDSARS protests which rocked major cities across Nigeria last year could have been avoided if there was a provision for citizens to ventilate their grievances using information technology instead of street protests, says a member of the House of Representatives, Uzoma Nkem Abonta.

 

The mass demonstrations, which saw thousands of angry young people trooping into the streets to demand an end to police brutality, result  ed in loss of lives and massive destruction of property, particularly in Lagos and Abuja.

 

Abonta said the mass demonstrations could have been averted if Nigeria had put in place legal and constitutional provisions for alternative procedures in handling protests against unpopular public policies and programmes.

 

In an interview with journalists yesterday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker said in advanced democracies street protest are being replaced by online protests to avert clashes between protesters and police.

 

The lawmaker said he had proposed a bill to the Green Chamber seeking an appropriate legislation to fill the gap.

According to him, the proposed bill will enable citizens to protest online and get the desired attention without endangering lives and property.

Abonta, who represents Ukwa East/ Ukwa West, Abia State, said the bill would give citizens a platform to stage their protests through petitions.

 

According to him, the bill prescribes that once a petition has been signed by a minimum of 100,000 Nigerians online, the National Assembly should consider it a matter of urgent national importance.

 

The legislator said, “The petition process will follow a clear procedure whereby citizens sign to show support but they must be verifiable signatures to avoid manipulations.

 

Once such signatures are up to 100,000 or one million there should be a legislative intervention to address the malady.

 

“If we had such a process in place, there will be no need for mass demonstrations as we experienced during the #EndSars protests that claimed many innocent lives across Nigeria.

 

If we are able to pass this law, nobody will hit the streets to protest because there’s a digital petition procedure to address grievances.”

