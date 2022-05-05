News

How Nigeria lost locally made goods, product identity

There is absolutely no doubt that the future generation of Nigeria may be heading to coalition with the future if the present drifting in the attitude and neglect towards made -in- Nigerian gods, products and services are not checked. In fact, just as the literary icon, Prof. Chinua Achebe, titled one of his literary works put: ‘Things Fall Apart and the Centre Cannot Hold Again’. Actually, there is no end in sight to the nation’s state of socio- economic and political problems confronting the country. It is also very sad that after 61 years of nationhood that the country cannot boast of a single good of her own for both the local and international market.

This is because the nation has lost its identity to Asia, China, India, and Europe, among others In the early 80s and even thereafter the goods not made in Japan, India America, Germany were either referred to as Taiwan, Ijabu or Awaa and a lot more mockery names yet the country never believed in their own till today. Truly things have fallen apart with the nation’s economy almost the worst across the globe and the western countries have also found Nigeria as a fertile ground for the dumpinof obsolete and rejected goods popularly referred to us as Tokunbo, Okirika, Belgium or follow come. Today there is no place for made-in-Nigeria goods.

The worst is that even when the people produce one, they would re-brand it with a foreign label to be made in Germany even when it was clear that it was a good attempt but because it was produced in a suburb in Aba, Kano, Sokoto and Onitsha. This played out when the late minister of information and culture, Prof. Dora Akunyili, carried out a campaign to save the country from substandard products. She paid the supreme sacrifice to save not only Nigerians but also those in sub-Saharan Africa. The nation’s image was at stake as importers and other organised private sectors traded on fake and adulterated medicine, substandard materials and all manner of dangerous weapons and materials, hence, the campaign for a rebranding of Nigeria’s image.

Unfortunately, Nigeria has lost its grip on fake and substandard products. However, there is still hope as far as life goes on. The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Anambra State is yet leading another campaign for the resurrection of the standard of made in- Nigerian goods through an aggressive mobilization of major stakeholders in the small and medium scale industries across the state.

The target was to get the campaign restated in the Anambra State industrial cities of Awka, Nnewi and Onitsha, which is the seat of the biggest market in the West African sub-region with millions of industries scattered in every nooks and cranny of the state. To achieve this the state director of the agency, Chief Charles Orji in a press conference, organised by the agency in Awka, Anambra State capital told journalists that the core objective of the programme was to sensitise Nigerians, including NdiAnambra on the urgent need to patronize and use made-in- Nigerian products for economic development and job creation.

Orji said the programme would educate Nigerians on the implication of preference for foreign goods on the nation’s economy and personal health as well as encourage Nigerian producers to take pride in made-in-Nigerian goods. The NOA Director observed that the need to patronise made-in-Nigeria products and services cannot be overemphasized as it is the major way to economic growth and development. According to him, the economy of any nation can only grow rapidly when locally made products are promoted through patronage and through export.

He said the agency has been engaging various stakeholders at all levels since 2016, particularly in Anambra State where it places priority on the manufacturers beginning with the Nnewi Industrial zone in 2019. “The target was to promote the products produced and engage the producer to consume what they produce.

“There was also an attempt to engage the power sector to improve upon the power generation and distribution sector to reduce the cost of production to the reach of the common man. “Other various engagements featured aggressive advocacy for the relevant stakeholders to understand the need to patronise made-in -Nigerian products. “It is not, however, in doubt that every average Nigerian believes and prefers foreign goods which are wildly accepted to have superior quality and status symbol. “This clarion call is a must call to duty, patronage if the country hopes to build a proud nation for the generation yet unborn.

 

Our Reporters

