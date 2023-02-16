How Nigeria produced over 100m SIM cards in 6 months

The agitation for the promotion of local content has achieved positive trend as Nigeria produced over 100 million Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards between August, 2022 and January, 2023. The Head of Financing and Stakeholders Engagement Team, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Aderonke Sola-Ogunsola, made this known. She was speaking as one of the panelists at the 2023 AFRICANXT event held in Lagos. According to her, the country was able to record the achievement following ban put on importation of SIM cards by the federal government last year.

She explained that the locally produced SIMs had been ordered by various telecommunications companies putting an end to the importation of SIM in Nigeria. Speaking on the topic ‘Mandate and Strides Towards Full Digital Economy in Nigeria,’ Sola-Ogunsola said that through the Nigeria Telecom-munications Indigenous Content of the NCC, the country could serve as the SIM manufacturer hub for West Africa. Following this development, the Commission said the country was working towards becoming a hub for the supply of SIM cards to other West African countries.

While noting that the Nigeria Telecommunications Indigenous Content policy was put in place to encourage innovation among the youths and promote the digital economy, Sola-Ogunsola said: ‘’There is the need to ensure individuals, businesses, and the nation harness derivable benefits and the opportunities offered by the emergent digital culture, to improve quality of life, grow businesses, and leapfrog the national economy.

This remains the overarching objective of government policies, plans, and strategies.” Also speaking at the event, the Head of Digital Skills and Services at NCC, Freda Bruce-Bennett, said Nigeria was rapidly becoming a digital economy. She noted that out of seven unicorns in Africa, Nigeria had five which were Andela, Flutterwave, Interswitch, Jumia and Opay.

