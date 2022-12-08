How Nigeria survived prolonged global lockdown – FG

Says country, no longer number one importer of rice

The Federal Government Thursday said that the policy of the current administration which encouraged Nigerians to grow what they eat and eat what they grow has turned out to be its saving grace during the prolonged global lockdown occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made the assertion at the Ninth Edition of the ‘PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023)’, said that while the shelves of many supermarkets in the Western World were empty especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war and the economic uncertainty which have all combined to disrupt global supply chains, Nigeria has remained self-sufficient in food and other basic needs.

Mohammed recalled that long before these crises, President Muhammadu Buhari had admonished Nigerians to grow what they eat and eat what they grow.

“Then, many neither understood the importance of that admonition nor appreciated its relevance. Well, it turned out that the consequence of that statement, which made Nigerians to look inward and relied less on imports, saved Nigerians from hunger, especially during the prolonged global lockdown, when exporting nations shut their ports and borders and nations that relied on imports were struggling to meet their needs. Imagine that Nigeria, during that period, had relied on imports to feed itself,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...