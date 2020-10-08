News

How Nigeria’ll overcome dev, economic challenges through education, by Obi

Education can serve as a catalyst to Nigeria’s social-economic and scientific transformation if the government is willing to make the necessary investment, former Anambra State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice-presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi has said.

Obi declared that Nigeria would remain poor economy unless the government mustered the political will and wisdom to fund education. Obi said this in Nsukka yesterday during University of Nigeria Nsukka’s (UNN) 60th Founders’ Day lecture entitled “Nigeria at 60 and the Journey So Far” which was delivered virtually. He said education all over the world remained the engine room and driver of any economy that empowered citizens and fast tracked infrastructural development. The former PDP vicepresidential candidate urged those in government in the country to cut cost by reducing number of aides, special assistants and other things that wasted tax payer’s money.

He explained that countries like China, India, America, Britain and South Africa had good economy because they dedicated good per cent of their annual budget to education. The former governor also called on the Federal Government to increase its financial assistance to Micro Small Medium Enterprise (MSME) which would not only boost economy but create more employment. Obi said: “For Nigeria to compete with developed nations, the country must massively invest in education by allocating adequate fund in annual budget.

“The annual budget of Nigeria on education is low and an indication that government is not giving education the required attention. “Adequate investment in education will create more employment, increase literacy level and reduce poverty level in the country.”

