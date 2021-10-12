‘How Nigerian carriers can benefit from Africa’s ‘Open Skies’

As the African continent moves towards the full implementation of the Single African Air Transportation Market (SAATM), a concept revived from the ashes of the Yamoussoukro Declaration of 1986, a number of factors have been identified that can help Nigerian airlines to maximize gains of the African ‘Open Skies.’

A forrmer Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Richard Aisuebeogun, who characterspoke to New Telegraph at the weekend on some challenges in the region that have in the last three decades militated against Nigerian carriers, said going beyond new equipment, which indeed is a great stimulus for increase traffic if the challenges were not tackled, Nigerian airlines will still face similar challenges in the next decade.

Aisuebeogun noted that Nigerian airlines had dominated the sub-region in the past three decades with airlines like Okada Air, ADC Airlines and Bellview,

controlling over 70 per cent of that market, but that dominance started waning when external factors like protectionism, especially from the francophone countries took root and then internal factors as poor management, lack of understanding, the yield and revenues management, aging aircraft with frequent snags and incidents and sadly, accidents, took over.

He, however, pointed out that protectionism through arbitrary high charges, coupled with the fact that as of that time, appropriate fares were not being charged, so sustainable operations becomes very challenging and that led to a gradual withdrawal of Nigerian airlines that operated to the West coast.

This was made more complicated when the countries in the sub-region opened up their air spaces to foreign carriers for fifth and even sixth freedom rights to foreign airlines cementing multiple designations in a region that was not fully liberalised and this affected the profitability of these airlines.

Even when Nigerian airlines bounced back in the early 2000s through Arik Air, which operated a next-gen aircraft – the B737-700/800 – to the west coast, the francophone African countries started imposing high charges as a means to strangulate airlines from anglophone African countries in the sub-region, these charges became unbearable and so airlines gradually started withdrawing from a destination like Conakry, Abidjan and Lome, among others.

“Arik Air introduced modern aircraft, Next Generation aircraft Boeing 737-700/800 but with a higher capacity which implies that the aircraft weight would determine the charges because they were operating aircraft that though much more modern when compared to the DC9-32 F28, B737-200 or even the B727 which were much older aircraft and still attracts so many charges in the west coas.”

