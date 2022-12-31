How Nigerian football can get out of doldrums, by Omokaro, Okosieme, Egharevba

The year 2022 for Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was generally regarded as a year full of crisis, a year of uncertainty, a year of Annus Horribilis and a year that Nigeria football can never forget so easily because of the many failures recorded by the then Amaju Pinnick board most especially the inability of Nigeria to qualify for the just concluded World Cup. OJIEVA EHIOSUN spoke to three ex-footballers on the way forward for Nigerian football.

Bright Omokaro

Looking at Nigerian football in 2022, would you say we have done well? There is more to do and much to say about our football. It is actually very painful that a great football nation like Nigeria didn’t attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Football is my life and everything that I do. As a major stakeholder in the business, I will continue to let my voice be heard.

I’m not out to witchhunt anybody or disparage anyone; for me Nigerian football has not done well at all. I’m really ashamed as we have not done the needful; a lot of things had gone wrong and we are all trying to see how we can redeem our image in international football scene. I played football all my life, I started from the primary, played at the youth level, played at the secondary school stage, played in the academicals, Principal’s Cup. In fact I played from the age grades before graduating to the senior level. All these we have left behind. For us to get it right again we must as a matter of urgency go back to the grassroots.

Let me say this, even right in the national team, it was very difficult for those coming from Europe to get a shirt, the reason is that those of us based at home would want to play with everything in us to get the Green and White shirts. Why was it so? We’re passionate about it. It wasn’t because of the money involved, but the joy of representing our country. Again as at that time we had great expatriate coaches who were handling the National team and were very committed to their job. What they did then was go around the country to watch league matches, pick players for the national team.

But today, the white men who call themselves coaches come to Nigeria for their retirement benefits. These coaches today are not doing that, going round the country. They stay one week in Nigeria and three months in Europe. They cannot get the best like that. We have great local home based players who are ready to lay down their lives for Nigeria as far as football is concerned. Why are our foreign managers not interested in grooming our local players? If you watched African countries that did well at the World Cup, most of their players are home based. They stay together for a long time, understand one another, have the same mindset and all that. When you groom foreign based players with home based, the tendency of getting good result is there. What these present day foreign coaches do is to call players abroad, players who don’t play in first the first team.

How can you get results? I’m not saying they are not good players, but let them come and fight for shirts. When the late Samuel Opkaraji of blessed memory came to Nigeria to play for Super Eagles, we the home based accepted him because we saw the football artistry in him, we never discriminated against him. He really proved to us that he knew the round leather game.

Our boys plying their trade in Europe if invited for national assignments should be ready to fight for shirts with the home based boys. When there is competition among the players, Nigeria will definitely make progress. Look Nigerian coaches are far better than these foreign managers, check your records; how many of these foreign coaches have done well taking our national team to the apex of world football. The only white man that did something tangible for Nigerian football is Clemens Westerhof; other ones came to Nigeria to have a share of the country’s national cake. They should give Nigerian coaches chance to work. Foreigners will not take us anywhere. In our days, there was nothing like giving money to coaches to play, but today players do all kinds of things to get a shirt.

Joseph Egharevba

For me, Nigerian football has not done well this year; it’s being a very big flop for our football. We need to go back to the drawing board if we want the best for our football. Nigerian leaders should stop playing gamble with the future of our upcoming football stars, we have players scattered all over the streets of Nigeria and our local coaches know how to fish out these players.

This is the reason the FA should give our local coaches an opportunity to work. We must be as a matter of fact do away with sentiment when picking players for National, Continental and International assignment. Nigeria can regain its lost glory in football if things are done properly. The truth is that our young players are too money conscious, for instance the World Cup qualifying match against Black Stars of Ghana in Abuja, if it was in our time we would play as if there will be no tomorrow. But our boys approached that game with I don’t care attitude. That is not the hallmark of Nigerian players.

In a crucial game like that we would play our hearts out to get the World Cup ticket. I think our players need to change their attitude towards national assignments. They must be passionate about salvaging their country. Until they change their mentality about Nigeria, I’m afraid we may remain where we are. Nigeria is a great football nation, we all must join hands to make it great again. I also thank Edo State government for their developmental strides in sports in the state. I have lived in Greece for 25 years, attended coaching courses and presently I’m a FIFA certified coach. I have returned to Nigeria to help develop the round leather game if given the opportunity.

Ndubuisi Okosieme

well this year in sports, particularly football. It is still very painful that Nigeria did not go to the World Cup. The problem is about our managers, those who are saddled with the responsibility of managing our FA. As far as I’m concerned, in Nigeria you don’t look for players because they are everywhere.

We have players who want to make name and at the same time ready to play their hearts out to make Nigeria proud. Managers of the national teams in all categories should go all out for these players; they are there ready to wear the Green and White shirts.” Well I want to thank the new NFF boss, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, looking at his style of leadership I think he has something in stock for Nigeria football.

Again, I make bold to say that our local coaches are more competent than these white people that parade themselves as coaches in Nigeria. FA should make the environment comfortable for our local coaches to work. Treat them the way you treat foreign managers and they will definitely deliver. Also our players should play their kind of football and stop copying European style of play. In Africa, we have our type of football this is what Morocco played during the World Cup and they made Africans proud. So, for us to advance further in our football, we must do the needful.

We that have seen it all in football are not happy with the way things are, so the new NFF board must move away from the old order, it has not paid us. We need to key into the new order so that we can achieve results and bring Nigerian football back to winning ways. In doing all these, we must all show patriotism because we have no other country than Nigeria.

