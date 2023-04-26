Arts & Entertainments Lifestyle

How Nigerians Generating Money From Skit Making – Dataleum

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

Skit-making has grown in popularity in Nigeria as a result of the emergence of social media, giving budding comedians a forum and propelling them to fame.

The top 10 skit creators, which included Broda Shaggi, Sabinus, Mr Macaroni, Brain Jotter, Kiekie, Taaooma, Lasisi, and Cute Abiola, attracted a total of 195 million views in the first quarter of 2022.

In response to the development, Dataleum, a data training and consulting company, published a study that looks at Nigerian skit creators.

In its analysis, Dataleum has drawn the attention of millions of viewers over the past year by analyzing numerous facets of the entertainment industry, including the examination of skit creators and the most popular music videos on YouTube, among other things.

The top five male and female Instagram skit creators in Nigeria are examined in depth in this research, with special attention paid to each creator’s individual aesthetic, subject matter, and performance metrics.

Dataleum has carried out another product maker’s analysis for the first quarter of 2023 and produced data-driven insights and reports that highlight the important participants for this time period.

In the female category, Taaooma is in first place with 22.2 million views, KieKie is close behind with 21.4 million views, and Bimbo Ademoye makes her skit makers debut in third place with 15.9 million views. Phoebe is another newcomer with 9.7 million views. Ashmusy, who has 7.2 million views, completes the female category.

Mark Angel, who is making his debut appearance in the male category, is currently in the lead with a staggering 43.7 million views. Our Investor-Sabinus is second with 31.7 million views, and BrodaShaggi is third with 30.3 million.

Agent of Laughter, with 22.6 million views, and Layi Wasabi, with 19.3 million views, are two other newcomers.   

Dataleum’s Research Team said: “We’ve watched new talents burst into the industry, bringing fresh perspectives and new energy to the skit-making game. People may take a break, but the numbers do not” 

“Dataleum is dedicated to ensuring that talented individuals in the entertainment industry are given the recognition they deserve. With this latest release, Dataleum continues to demonstrate its expertise in data analytics and its commitment to providing valuable insights and keeping the people informed” the team added.

Boma Achenimie

