How NIPOST has tackled scam mails in Nigeria – Postmaster General

Dr. Ismail Adewusi, Post- Master General of the Federation/CEO of Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), has announced the inauguration of surveillance teams in major post offices for the mail security and the fight against scam mails.

 

Adewusi made the announcement during his address on the occasion of the 2020 World Post Day celebration held at the NAF Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja on Friday.

 

This was just as the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, unveiled the stamp compendium of NIPOST in commemoration of the Post Day. Dr. Adewusi stated that the measure is part of the efforts to check the activities of fraudsters who use the post office to carry out dubious business transactions.

 

According to the NIPOST boss, a scanning machine at the International Mail Processing Centre (IMPC-AIR), Ikeja-Lagos is doing a good job in detecting volumes of out-bound posted items containing prohibited items. He, however, noted that it is impossible to claim 100 per cent success in the agency’s fight against the unscrupulous activities of fraudsters.

 

Adewusi said: “As part of efforts to check the activities of fraudsters who use the post office to carry out dubious business transactions, we have put in place surveillance teams in all major post offices across the country to oversee the processing, bagging and dispatching of both local and international mail items.

 

“The scanning machine at the International Mail Processing Centre (IMPC-AIR), Ikeja-Lagos is doing a good job in detecting volumes of out-bound posted items containing prohibited items.

 

Some of the items often detected includes but not limited to fake currencies both in naira and dollars, forged cheques, international passports and money orders among others.”

