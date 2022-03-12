HOW NORTHERN GOV’S EVIDENCE CAUSED PROBLEM FOR BUNI

Indications have emerged to suggest that the removal of Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni by President Muhammadu Buhari as Chairman of Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday as a result of a damning evidence provided by some governors elected on the platform of the party that nailed him. A top party source who spoke to Saturday Telegraph on the matter anonymously, revealed that Buni was allegedly caught up in some activities that injurious to the progress of the party.

The source who is a serving member of the Federal House of Representatives in a chat with our correspondent revealed that Buni was accused of extending favours to some of his colleagues, especially a prominent APC governor in the South West and another governor one from the South East. The president was said to have insisted on tangible evidence before he could wield the big stick, when he was informed of the “excesses” of the embattled former acting caretaker chairman of the party. “That was how machineries were set in motion to ensure that Buni was caught in the act.

Eventu-ally, an APC governor from the Northern part of the country was given the job and he did it with precision and the conversation was recorded on tape unknown to the Yobe State Governor,” the source alleged. With this evidence, the source said that Buhari made some consultations and eventually ordered the removal of Buni from office as the party’s “Caretaker Committee Chairman with immediate effect.”

This issue was said to have come to the fore about two weeks ago when a radical and powerful youth leader said to be close to the president, openly accused the Yobe State Governor, while featuring on a political programme in a popular Lagos-based television station and mentioned the name of a governor as a witness. However, the camp of the Yobe State Governor debunked the allegation, and called it a sheer blackmail. According to them, “It was just a way of calling a dog a bad name in order to hang it.

They just wanted Buni out of office at all cost. This is a man that has done his best for the success of the party in some recent elections. Is this how to repay a man for being hard-working.” Reports hit town on Monday that Buhari approved the removal of Buni, as the Chairman, CECPC of the party and replaced him with his Niger State counterpart, Sani Bello.

It was alleged that a faction of the APC governors complained bitterly to the president that Buni was not inclined to holding the convention as rescheduled, because there were no preparations to show that he wanted the convention to hold. Men of the police force, numbering about 80, reportedly went to the APC Secretariat in Abuja with 11 vehicles and cordoned off the secretariat of the party at Blantyre Street, Wuse II, Abuja, to prevent any breakdown of law and order. However, the National Secretary of the party, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe immediately denied any leadership change in the ruling party.

Akpanudoedehe, in a statement issued on Monday, described the media report about leadership change as fake news and should be disregarded. He said: “Our attention has been drawn to sponsored media reports on an imaginary leadership change in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“The APC is a progressive political party guided by rules. Leadership changes are not announced by ‘sources’ through name dropping in the media. “We urge our teeming supporters, members and indeed the general public to remain calm and support the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC CECPC to conduct a rancour-free and credible National Convention deserving of our great party.” Sources further revealed that the development is “just one of the ways President Buhari and some top members of the APC are adopting to put things right in the party. “You will soon hear of some other measures before and after the National Convention of our party slated for March 26, 2022.”

