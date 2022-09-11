News Top Stories

‘How Northern PDP sacrificed Walid Jubril for survival’pease

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji Comment(0)

An indication has emerged that all that transpired at the 97th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last week Thursday, where Ambassador Walid Jubril stepped down as the Chairman, Board of Trustee (BoT), of the lead opposition party was all a game of survival.

Sources close to the party, who confided in Sunday Telegraph, said it was an anticlimax of a sort as Jubril became the sacrificial lamb against the expectation that national Chairman, Dr. Iyiocha Ayu, would be sacked.

Before the meeting, speculations had been rife that the One – time Senate President during the short lived Third Republic would be shown the red card as means to appease the Governor Nyesom Wike’s camp. What was the fight about?

One of sources said: “Wike’s people were angry that the Rivers State governor lost the presidential ticket to Atiku Abubakar and that the hierarchy of the party was dominated by Northerners. Chairman of the party, northerner; presidential candidate, northerner and the BoT chairman, a Northerner too.

“What irked the Wike’s group was the claim that there would be a change, if a northerner emerges the presidential candidate. However, this did not take place as Ayu stayed put. The man who runs the party is the chairman and not the BoT chairman, who is an advisory position. In this case, Ayu, who they believe is very close to Atiku, does not hide it. The Wike group is pushing for a bigger pie in order to remain relevant if they win the election.”

On whether Wike would leave PDP, our source said it is in Wike’s interest to remain in the opposition party.

He said: “I am convinced Wike will remain in the party but wants a bigger bargaining pie. Is it APC you want him to go where he does not see eye to eye with Amaechi. If PDP eventually wins, he and his group will be well accommodated.

“That is why Wike is the beautiful bride. PDP cannot afford to lose him. So, they will do everything to accommodate him by giving in to one of their demands (sack of BoT chairman).”

Also another source said: “Atiku’s camp is reconciliatory. They have come a long way and they cannot afford to lose him (Wike). That is why they are doing all to pacify him.

“Politics is about give and take. They have met one out of their demands. Atiku’s camp has conceded to them.

Those in Wike camp are also positioning themselves to be given key positions.”
On Seyi Makinde’s stand, our source said that it is about his own political  fortunes and not about the party.

“His fortunes will be enhanced with PDP as a dominant party in the centre. He is also gunning for his second term, which if he leaves the party, it may lead to his eclipse.

“Makinde cannot afford to go into a second term battle with a divided house. It will affect him in Oyo State.

“He has spoken to former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose. That is why he is saying that we cannot afford to go into 2023 general elections with a divided house.”

Our source continued. “The communiqué issued at the end of the meeting is about give and take. Everybody would be accommodated if PDP wins.”

However, it is not going to be easy, volunteered another source who said: “If they win, there will be a bigger fight.

 

“They cannot afford to lose in 2023 as they did in 2015 and 2019. If they lose in 2023, that will sound like the death knell of the PDP. Hence, they are binding together in order to dislodge the ruling APC. For now, they will tolerate one another just to face their common enemy.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Wike sacks Environment Commissioner, Tamuno

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday sacked the state Commissioner for Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno. Tamuno’s sack was made public in a statement issued by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, who did not state why the commissioner was sacked. The statement also directed the sacked commissioner to submit all government […]
News

CAMA: Regulate public treasury, leave churches alone – Cardinal Onaiyekan

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…as Kaigama harps on dialogue, correction of evil deeds The ArchBishop Emeritus, Abuja Carholic Diocese, His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has advised the Federal Government to focus on better regulation of public treasuries and leave the churches alone. Onaiyekan gave the advice during the Maiden General Assembly by the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja over the […]
News

Olu of Warri: Missing crown can’t stop coronation – Prince

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, with agency reports

*Police declare 2 Itsekiri princes wanted Uncle to the Olu of Warri-Designate Prince Yemi Emiko has allayed fears over the coronation of Prince Tsola Emiko on Saturday following the widely reported missing crown. This is as the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Zone 5, Benin, Edo State, declared two sons of the immediate past Olu of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica