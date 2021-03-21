Politics

How not to review a constitution on insecurity

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

Last week, the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution was in the news but not exactly for cheery reasons.

 

The committee announced that it will soon commence public hearings at the national and zonal levels. These public hearings are expected to give citizens who had earlier submitted memoranda to the committee, the opportunity to defend the positions canvassed in their documents.

 

Chairman of the committee and Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, conveyed this information when he hosted a delegation of the Eminent Elders Forum, who visited the National Assembly.

 

Ordinarily, public hearings are good platforms for the constitution review process. It creates the much needed atmosphere for constructive engagement between the parliamentarians and the citizens on critical issues. It is a veritable opportunity for dialogue and contest of reformatory ideas.

 

However, this is not likely going to be the case because the current Constitution Review Committee, like those before it, has a script it is bent on acting.

 

Like it was programmed many years ago, there are no go areas in this constitution review programme. Perhaps, it was that script to preserve the status quo, that Omo-Agege read from last Thursday when he told the delegation of the Eminent Elders’ Forum that the parliament had no powers to give Nigeria a new constitution.

 

At that meeting, Omo Agege dashed the hopes of advocates of Nigeria’s return to the parliamentary system of government, when he insisted that lawmakers cannot swap the 1999 Constitution with the 1963 Republican Constitution in the ongoing constitution review process.

 

According to him, the clamour by various pro-democracy groups, civil society organisation, opposition political parties and other pressure groups to have the 1999 Constitution swapped with 1963 Constitution, was outside the jurisdiction of the National Assembly.

 

He pointedly said that the lawmakers could only amend the current constitution in piecemeal. By that pronouncement, the loud clamour for a new constitution by the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), comprising four major sociocultural organisations and political pressure groups are dead on arrival at the public hearing.

 

SMBLF has as members, the Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Pan Niger Delta Forum and the Middle Belt Forum and each of these sociocultural groups articulates the views and aspirations of the people in their respective geopolitical zones.

If the parliament would not listen to such groups, to whom would they listen? From hindsight, there seems to be a conspiracy to keep Nigeria the way it is in order to satisfy the selfish desires of the ruling class.

It appears that no matter the arguments a citizen might present on critical constitutional issues, the parliamentarians attending the public hearings on Constitution review have ready-made defence why it is impossible to bring about the needed robust changes in our system. Indeed, there seem to be a disconnect between the people of Nigeria and those they have elected as their representatives in the National Assembly.

 

The same scenario would also play out when the decisions of the National Assembly are transmitted to the State Houses of Assembly.

 

In a country like Nigeria where the centripetal and centrifugal forces are currently in a serious contest for the soul of the nation, one would have been looking forward to serious engagements during the public hearings. Beyond the open fireworks, one would have also been looking forward to a fruitful outcome from those engagements.

 

However, the signals from the Senate Adhoc Committee indicate that the whole exercise would be conducted as a matter of routine. It will be a mere ritual because those at the driver’s seat are working with an already codified formula which produces already known answers to every constitutional question agitating the mind of the average citizen.

 

It is an exercise that has been programmed to gulp so much money and keep everybody busy but would deliver nothing tangible at the end of the day. It is an open secret that millions of Nigerians are tired and uncomfortable with the current unitary system of government in the country. Many have expressed their desire to have a restructured Nigeria.

 

There is no one who is not feeling the pinch of the over centralised system that was bequeathed to us by the military when they retreated to their barracks in 1999. The insecurity, corruption, poverty, unemployment, low quality education, dilapidated roads, poor health care, food insecurity and all other challenges facing us can be directly or indirectly linked with the over concentration of powers at the centre.

 

When the military seized powers and superintended over our affairs for several years, they found it convenient running a regimental system of government powered by decrees.

Many Nigerians had expected the civilians who came after them to change the system by returning us to the path of democracy and federalism. Unfortunately, the politicians who hold sway today do not see anything wrong with the system as long as they are in charge.

They are supposed to be civilians and democrats but they are more or less soldiers in mufti. Hence, more than twenty years after the military handed over to them, a military constitution, they have, like slaves do, continued to preserve the negative legacies of their oppressors.

They claim to love democracy but are constantly in romance with the doctrines, artifacts and instruments of brutal dictatorship.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

PDP to FG: N797bn Abuja-Kano road project, outrageous

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the sum of N797.23 billion voted for the reconstruction of the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road by the Federal Government is outrageous. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the road project, which is 375 kilometers at N797 billion, means that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government is spending […]
Politics

#EndSARS: INEC mulls postponement of Oct 31 polls

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is considering the postponement of the October 31 by-elections in 11 states across the country, due to the protest against police brutality. Lagos State, which has declared 24-hour curfew as a result of the protest, is one of the states where the by-election was scheduled. INEC National Commissioner responsible […]
Politics

Anambra 2021: Ekwunife’s eyes on PDP ticket

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO

OKEY MADUFORO reports on the bid for the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2021 election in Anambra State by the senator representing Anambra Central at the National Assembly, Uche Ekwunife There is no doubt that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State led by Chief Ndubuisi Nnobu is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica