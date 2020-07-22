How not to tackle building collapse

The news of building collapse has in recent times apparently become synonymous with the Nigerian society in its entirety, that, virtually everyone has taken to sleeping with one eye open.

Barely few weeks back, several states across the federation, particularly Lagos, have recorded different degree of the said structural anomaly.

Also, in the recent past, the story wasn’t different. The one that took place in Owerri, the Imo State capital, early this year amidst the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown, which claimed many lives, involved an 8-storey building whose last floor was reportedly still under construction.

Building collapse has conspicuously been a thing of tremendous worry and a recurring decimal in the contemporary Nigerian society over the last decade, that, only drastic attention is required towards addressing the societal menace.

The aberration, which has claimed hundreds of innocent souls, maimed thousands as well as rendered scores of families homeless, has caused a colossal harm to not just the engineering-technology sector but Nigeria at large. In some quarters, it has made most residents to now sleep with one eye open on a daily basis.

Statistics indicate that within the aforementioned period, countless buildings situated across Nigeria have collapsed unceremoniously as if a structure can be brought to the ground at any time by mere freeze or thunderstorm.

Survey reveals that between 2012 and 2016 alone, Nigeria recorded about 54 buildings collapsed. Though the unfortunate situation is not peculiar to the country, its recent alarming rate calls for an apt and urgent attention.

First, we need to comprehend the rudimentary factors that invariably constitute the quagmire. Building collapse is mainly attributed to substandard products, quackery, mediocrity, cheating, and/or soil texture cum topography, coupled with other environmental factors, as the case may be.

The dangers inherent in the use of substandard building materials cannot be overemphasized. These materials such as brick blocks, cement, sand, and rods, are not in any way meant to be used in constructing mere boys’ quarters let alone deploying their services in storey building constructions.

Regarding blocks, it’s either the cements used in the moulding weren’t good enough, or that the sand utilized was nothing to write home about. There are specified sands meant for moulding but most block industries don’t bother going for them, probably owing to the cost of conveying it to the moulding site.

Since people, especially those residing in cities are often in a hurry, they are invariably left with no option than to patronise such block firms as stipulated above, hence posing danger for the proposed structure.

Quackery and mediocrity cannot be left out. It’s worth noting, perhaps shocking, that most of those who claim to be structural engineers, architects, or what have you, never attended any engineering or architectural class even for a day let alone becoming professionals. These amateurs go about causing avoidable harm to their respective jurisdictions.

They are just mere quacks parading themselves as chartered technologists. Pathetically, some of them who had the privilege to pass through a higher institution didn’t obtain the required training or expertise, thereby constituting structural defects when contracted to handle a certain building project.

A sound and qualified contractor is expected to thoroughly inspect the site for the proposed building, adequately advise the prospective landlord, tactically implement the project, complete it within a stipulated period, as well as know what to do while converting a mere bungalow to a storey building. When any of these professional functions is missing, it becomes a burden to the affected building when purportedly completed.

Away from substandard products and quackery, soil texture or topography, as might be the case, has equally been a thing of great concern while discussing building collapse. Houses are usually built on swampy sites in riverine areas like Lagos and Port Harcourt without carrying out the required preliminary design, thus leading to collapse in the nearest future.

The aforementioned type of land is not strong. They are sandy or loose, but contractors build on them using templates that are meant for better compacted lands. Sometimes the contractor would know what to do but rather than doing the needful, would be only interested in his money or what he stands to gain as long as the contract lasts. This aspect of cheating or insincerity is currently on the rampage in the present days’ Nigeria.

Similarly, an architect is expected to thoroughly ascertain the nature of the land where the proposed building is to be sited before putting up the required design. The kind of structure to be erected on a certain site is directly dependent on the type of soil or land topography. It’s even more appalling to realize that most of these structures are erected without a building plan.

There must be a plan before a proposed house or building is eventually built. And an eligible civil engineer is needed to inspect the design or building plan before it would be implemented by the site contractor who should be a builder or structural engineer. These professionals are meant to work hand-in-hand towards erecting a formidable structure.

The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) in collaboration with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) must take a drastic and severe step toward ensuring that substandard materials are no longer smuggled into the country as it has reportedly been the case in recent times. Hence, our various borders need to be holistically strengthened headlong. The SON ought to also properly regulate the locally made ones.

On the other hand, relevant professional bodies, including the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), and Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), ought to respectively employ a stiff measure towards addressing the crisis.

When any building is under construction, they should endeavour to ascertain the contractor handling the project to ensure his credibility as well as inspect the site and plan being utilized.

And, if a building eventually falls, they must ascertain the root causes of the collapse and not hesitate to issue the apt sanction to the affected contractor if found guilty. They should equally go beyond sanctioning; any culpable individual ought to be arraigned without any fear or favour, so that, he will face the wrath of the law.

The authorities on physical planning or development control situated in the various states across the federation must be very proactive and professional in their respective dealings with prospective landlords and developers.

It has overtime been reported in various quarters that most of these government agencies often times pay attention to frivolities to the detriment of priorities. Governments must therefore look inwards with a view to addressing this kind of illegitimate and uncalled acts.

All in all, every structural professional mustn’t be reminded that foundations and pillars remain the basic factors that determine the validity or wellbeing of any building, thus should be taken very seriously at all times.

We can’t continue to run away from a dreaded snake while we have what it takes to terminate its life. Think about it!

