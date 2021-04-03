How NRCRI is promoting agriculture policy in production, packaging, marketing of roots, tuber crops

The National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), recently called out Potato farmers in the South East for a two day training workshop. The training was significant in many respects: It marked a significant departure from similar exercises that, either because of bureaucratic insouciance or deliberate disregard to the importance of timing in crop cultivation, are conducted behind the appropriate time.

The training came at a time the field is being prepared for planting so that the farmers go to the field with the lessons still fresh in the heart. Again, the Orange Flesh Sweet Potato, OFSP, as the root crop of the moment, promises great revenue potential for the farmer. It is rich in vitamins and values ahead of the common white, yellow and purple potatoes.

It is the latest research outcome of the NRCRI. Its income or revenue potential is enormous besides the provision of quality food and employment. The programme is in line with the Federal Government policy of boosting food production using improved technologies in the agriculture value chain. “The Orange Flesh Sweet Potato training is all about adding value to sweet potato farmers in the country,” said Jude Obidiegwu, the facilitator of the OFSP training and a Director in the NRCRI. He explained further that it is about promoting technologies from the Institute and dissemination of research results so that the impact will cascade and be felt.

“We just gathered farmers to try to update them on trends with production of Orange Flesh Sweet Potato,” Obidiegwu said, adding that the two-day programme was based “on packaging, value addition, agronomic packaging and processing with the sole aim of empowering them, increasing their income and livelihood and food security.”

The NRCRI Director said it was easy to bring the farmers together because the Institute had been working with them over the years. “We test the varieties before they are released and as a Research Institute we have a mandate to research and keep responding to the farmers’ needs by developing products to meet target needs; that’s why their feedback and input is very important to what we do.” He said the training was organised at the moment because of the potential of agriculture to transform, create employ- ment and generate income. He stressed the need for everyone to go back to the farm no matter how small.

According to him, every genetic product has a market target. Therefore no one product can solve all the problems because “when you try to improve a specific trait you might compromise some other traits. So far, Orange Flesh Sweet Potato is all about vitamin A which needs to be harnessed for the benefit of the country. ” Solomon Afuakpe is a plant and potato breeder with the NRCRI. He has spent 18 years researching about sweet potato and therefore deservedly one of the resource persons at the training. He described the training as timely because the farmers are just preparing to go to the field “and so it is the right time to train them on what to do and how to organise themselves just before the rains begin to come.” He explained that the farmers would benefit much because they would understand that farming is business, no longer service or cultural issues as it used to be.

“This training is to help them understand what they have to do on the farm; plan appropriately; the tools they need; technologies that are available and also for them to be able to extend the same services – kind of training the trainers – so that the knowledge can begin to get to the grassroots. ”

He maintained that the Sweet Potato value chain is lucrative, giving so much value and yield in only three to four months. “When we talk of the Orange Flesh Sweet Potato, this is the type of sweet potato that is consumed in developed countries,America, Europe, at high price and if our environment can produce it, it is good for health and it can generate wealth in a very short time. In three to four months, with one hectare of land, you can make N1million. And so youths that are looking for jobs can be trained and shown the way to go,” he said. He said the experiment was exceptionally successful in Osun State where it was part of the menu for the school feeding programme. He said the potato value chain if well-developed has the potential of tackling the intractable unemployment problem in the country. Dr Mrs Amala Okoye, a facilitator of the OFSP, said the training initially targeted 30 potato farmers from the South East on the best practices of potato production.

“We are also interested in training them on harvesting and handling of OFSP vine as well as other OFSP roots. So we have four packages we are training them on. We found out that farmers are recording low yield of sweet potato of about 4-5 tones in their yield,” Okoye said, adding that use of low quality vine was responsible for the low yield. Another reason she identified is poor production and management practices. Also poor gap/ agronomic practices. “We have looked into these constraints that lead to low yield and that’s how we came about training the farmers on how they can multiply their quality vines and then use them in root production for increased yield and income. Our main target is income generation and improved livelihood for the farmer.

Some of the participants including, Mary Ann Ikejiofor Ogechukwu, from Anambra State, said she works in a company that uses OFSP for confectioneries. Ogechukwu, a potato farmer and processor also disclosed that the company has the capacity of processing three tones a week which is the reason they were invited to the training to explore the possibility of easy accessibility to roots for processing. According to her, access to the crop is actually the constraint. From the OFSP the company produces bread, juice, shawama, potato abacha, porridge, among others. The Institute’s Executive Director, Professor Joseph Ukpabi, had while declaring the training open promised that the NRCRI would remain consistent in fulfilling its mandate to produce researches in roots and tuber crops for the benefit of farmers and the nation at large. He also urged the participants to take the training seriously so that the impact would be felt in their income, food security and employment generation. After the theory and practical sessions the team also had a promo at the Orie Ugba Market in Umuahia North local government area, to sensitize the people and traders on the huge benefit of buying, selling or cultivating Orange Flesh Sweet Potatoes.

