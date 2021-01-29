News

How Obasanjo almost retired me as Major – Buratai

A former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has reflected on his 40 years in service, alleging that former President Olusegun Obasanjo almost retired him on the rank of Major about 21 years ago.

He, however, did not provide details of what would have necessitated his premature retirement by the former President. This was as the retired three-star General claimed that the Army had been repositioned for better service delivery. He further noted that his period as COAS will be remembered as one that birthed improved professionalism, personnel welfare and responsiveness to the nation’s democracy.

The former Army chief said the security situation across the country, was relatively stabilised under his watch. This is coming in the face of worsening insecurity across the country, occasioned by mindless killings and destruction of property by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), armed bandits, kidnappers and other nonstate actors. Buratai spoke yesterday, shortly after handing over to his successor, Maj- Gen. Attahiru Ibrahim, at a solemn ceremony held at the Army headquarters (AHQ) in Abuja. “Former President Olusegun Obasanjo almost retired me 21 years ago when I was a Major. My retirement after 40 years of Service is historic.

Hence, calls for gratitude”, Buratai said. While describing his rising to the enviable position of COAS as historic, Buratai thanked officers and soldiers for their dedication and patriotism.

