How Offor Paschal Started His Digital Trading Business as a Teenager.

A lot of Nigerians has taken the selling of digital currencies as a major business. The rising exchange rate of the Nigerian currency has compelled the switch from making money in naira to making money in dollars.

Paschal is one of the Nigerians who found a path in digital trading. Offor Paschal Chineme is from Anambra State, Orumba Local Government. He was born on the 28th of July 2000. He grew up and spent most of his life early in Lagos.
One inciting truth people don’t get to know about Paschal is how he started his Fintech Company as a teenager. He was studying Mathematics at Nnamdi Azikwe University when he began.

Unlike many students who solely depend on parents financing every single thing that they do on campus; Paschal was partially controlling his finance.
He had to start selling recharge cards, data and helping people with dstv subscriptions as a way to meet some end needs. After a while, Paschal was introduced to cryptocurrency by Tochukwu, his roommate. Maybe after considering that the risk was worth taking, he gave in to the idea and started his own company.

Passy began the digital marketing journey by buying Bitcoin worth $140. His era of buying all forms of cryptocurrencies and gift cards started when he was 19. Business got better and the patronage seems good.

That was the great start of Passyxchange. A year later, he was able to save up from the profits and build a website for the business. In October 2020, the passyxchange official website was launched.

However, for some reason, there was a need for the young entrepreneur to relaunch the website. In March 2021, the site was relaunched for greater performance.

The company has been on a steady growth ever since then. Today, passyxchange has 13.5k followers on Instagram. And has been recommended by thousands of digital traders as a unique company. According to reports, the service of the company has been top-notch in its activity.

Paschal in one of his interviews mentioned that one of the reasons he’s still in the business is to offer quality service. Crypto traders are always victims of scams and several atrocities from unknown clients.
To end this menace, passyxchange with an unflinching reputation has made itself available for good transactions.
No doubt, Passy engaged an impressive approach to his business when he started at the early stage. The process of becoming one of the renowned entrepreneurs in the country must not have been easy. But his unrelenting effort pushed him this far.
The strange part of his story is how he managed to go deep into his business and yet achieve something great as a student in the department of Mathematics.
What do you think about this great guy?

 

